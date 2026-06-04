Dubai, UAE — Yango Group has launched an AI consulting service by Yango Tech, b2b division of the company. New service designed to help enterprises and government organisations in the UAE move AI initiatives from pilot stages to production deployment and measurable business outcomes.

The service helps organisations identify high-impact AI use cases, assess operational and business impact, and build clear implementation roadmaps. It also supports governance for responsible use, pre-pilot validation, integration, and embedding AI into existing systems and workflows.

The launch comes as companies across the GCC face growing pressure to turn AI investment into measurable business value. According to McKinsey’s 2025 research, 84% of organisations in GCC countries have adopted AI in at least one business function, but only 31% have scaled AI use cases across operations, while 11% are considered “AI value realizers”. Many organisations continue to face challenges related to unclear ROI, fragmented pilot projects, limited internal capabilities, and operating models not prepared for enterprise-wide AI adoption.

The service is designed for large enterprises, holdings, and government organisations operating in regulated and operationally complex environments. A dedicated part of AI expertise focuses on executive and employee training. These programmes are designed to improve AI literacy among management teams and help specialists develop practical skills for working with AI systems and AI-supported workflows. The goal is to help organisations build stronger internal ownership of AI initiatives and reduce dependency on isolated pilot projects.

AI consulting is delivered by Yango Tech, the B2B technology arm of Yango Group. Yango Tech develops and deploys technology solutions for businesses across retail, logistics, e-commerce, and enterprise sectors, helping organisations improve operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation. The company combines expertise in artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and data-driven technologies to address complex business challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.

Alexander Merkushev, Head of AI projects at Yango Tech, said: “Many companies already have AI strategies and pilot projects, but a large share of these initiatives never reach production deployment or measurable business impact. In many cases, organisations need support not only in defining strategy, but also in executing it inside complex operational environments. Unlike traditional advisory models focused primarily on strategy development, Yango Tech supports organisations through the implementation stage. We work with clients from initial assessment to production launch and measures success through operational and business outcomes rather than strategy delivery alone.”

Yango Group also holds the Tier S Dubai AI Seal awarded by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence. The certification recognises the company’s reliable, secure, and impactful AI solutions, with Tier S representing the highest level of economic contribution and technological safety.

More information about AI consulting is available at Yango Tech.

About Yango Tech

Yango Tech, a part of the global technology company Yango Group, develops advanced B2B technology solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern businesses. Combining proprietary R&D with deep technological expertise, the company delivers transformative solutions for commerce, enterprise, and the public sector. While Yango Group enhances everyday life through technology, Yango Tech helps organizations transform their operations with scalable, proven AI solutions that enable them to compete and grow in an increasingly digital world.