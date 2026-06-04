Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, today announced, ahead of World Environment Day, a strategic partnership with Water.org and its affiliated impact investment manager, WaterEquity.

As part of this partnership FAB has invested in the WaterEquity Everspring Fund, an open-ended impact vehicle exclusively focused on expanding access to safe water and sanitation across emerging markets.

Water.org is a global non-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to water and sanitation, while WaterEquity, directing private investment to address this critical sector.

This milestone marks the establishment of a platform for ongoing collaboration between FAB, Water.org and WaterEquity to advance water and sanitation access through market-based financial solutions. FAB becomes the first commercial financial institution in the MENA region to partner with both organisations through a direct investment vehicle, demonstrating leadership in deploying capital for impact, including investing in WaterEquity with a commitment to direct any gains toward furthering Water.org’s mission.

The partnership reflects FAB’s commitment to water as a strategic priority, recognising its vital role in climate adaptation, resilience, public health and economic stability. By directing private investment towards one of the world’s most underfunded global challenges, FAB reinforces the role of financial institutions in delivering scalable, high-impact solutions. Through the WaterEquity Everspring Fund, capital is deployed via local financial institutions to provide affordable financing for low-income households and businesses, enabling access to water and sanitation solutions at scale.

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s national agenda to advance global water security, including the objectives of the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative, and reinforces the UAE’s leadership as host of the UN Water Conference in December 2026. FAB’s engagement demonstrates how national priorities can be translated into practical private-sector action, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainability and climate leadership.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank, said:

“Water is fundamental to economic resilience, sustainable growth and long-term stability. Through this partnership with Water.org and WaterEquity, we are bringing together capital and expertise to support scalable, market-based solutions that advance water security and drive meaningful impact. This investment reflects our commitment to support innovative financing models that address global challenges while creating lasting value for communities and economies.”

Gary White and Matt Damon, Co-founders of Water.org, said

“The private sector has both the tools and the opportunity to help close the water and sanitation financing gap, We've already seen what's possible — more than 88 million people now have access to safe water or sanitation because they got access to a small loan to access water at home. FAB's investment in the WaterEquity Everspring Fund is the kind of committed, market-driven leadership that accelerates that impact and demonstrates to the broader financial community that investing in water and sanitation can drive both meaningful social progress and lasting real-world change."

The collaboration builds on FAB’s broader sustainable finance agenda and its focus on nature-related financing, including its role as the first bank in the MENA region to publish a Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report and the first bank in the GCC to issue a Blue Bond.

About First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with a global footprint beyond 20 markets, FAB is the finance and trade gateway to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). With total assets of AED 1.49 trillion (USD 406 billion) as of March-end 2026, FAB is among the world’s largest banking groups. The bank provides financial expertise to its wholesale and retail client franchise across three business units, including Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale Banking, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group.

FAB is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, with a stable outlook. On sustainability, FAB holds an MSCI ESG rating of ‘AA’, ranks first among MENA banks and is within the top tier of global banks according to LSEG ESG Scores (formerly Refinitiv ESG Scores). FAB is also rated in the best Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating category among global banks, with a Low ESG Risk.

For further information, visit: www.bankfab.com. To access our latest disclosures and presentations, please visit www.bankfab.com/en-ae/about-fab/investor-relations

For media-related queries, please contact FAB Media Relations team on prandmedia@bankfab.com

About Water.org

Water.org is a global nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 88 million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 30 years, we have helped give women hope, children health, and families bright futures. Learn more at https://water.org.

Media Contact

Cate McGeady

Senior PR Manager

978-495-2029

cmcgeady@water.org

About WaterEquity

WaterEquity is an asset manager dedicated to channeling private investment into the water and sanitation sector in emerging and frontier markets. We invest in financial institutions, enterprises and infrastructure that help deliver safe water and sanitation solutions to low-income communities, while seeking financial returns for investors. Since 2016, WaterEquity has raised more than USD 485 million in committed investment capital and has improved access to safe water or sanitation for more than 9.7 million people. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of Water.org, WaterEquity's success is built on decades of collective experience investing in water and sanitation across emerging markets. Learn more at WaterEquity.com

Disclaimer: All investment has a risk of loss. There can be no assurance of any level of social or environmental impact. There is always the risk that impact investments will have a net negative impact, despite best efforts to achieve net positive impact. Committed capital and Fund performance data as of 03/31/2026. Social impact data as of 12/31/2025.

About the 2026 UN Water Conference

The UAE and Senegal will co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference, which aims to accelerate the implementation of SDG 6: Ensuring available and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

The conference will be a culmination of extensive global dialogue and consultations, including the High-Level Preparatory Meeting held in Dakar, in January 2026, and ongoing engagement mobilizing industry and private sector leaders, financial and investment communities, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, and youth voices. The process also brings together 12 Co-Chairs leading six Interactive Dialogues to create ambitious, inclusive and innovative solutions. As co-hosts of the 2026 UN Water Conference, the UAE and Senegal call on all stakeholders to engage with insights, openness, and commitment to deliver political, technical, and transformative solutions to address the scale and urgency of global water and sanitation challenges. The UAE and Senegal aim to convene a conference defined by action: improving lives, restoring ecosystems, and accelerating access to clean water and sanitation systems for all.

The 2026 UN Water Conference will be held in Abu Dhabi from 8 - 10 December 2026.