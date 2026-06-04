Dubai, UAE: ORA Developers today announced the appointment of United Engineering Construction [UNEC] as the Main Works Contractor for Phase 1 of BAYN.

The AED 1.9 billion contract covers the construction of 614 residential units. These include townhouses and standalone villas across Cluster B, Y Waterway; Cluster C, Y Lagoon; and Cluster D, Y Lagoon II. The scope also includes associated infrastructure and landscape works.

“BAYN is a major long-term commitment to Ghantoot and to the future of this coastal corridor,” said Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers. “The UAE has shown how patient city-building can create strong value over time. Locations grow when infrastructure, access, planning and delivery come together. Ghantoot has those fundamentals. It has beachfront scarcity, direct connectivity and a strategic position between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. This AED 1.9 billion award reflects our confidence in BAYN and in Ghantoot’s future.”

Mobilisation began immediately. Construction started on 1 June, with a total contract duration of 31 months. The programme includes intermediate milestones for each cluster.

The appointment marks a key construction milestone for BAYN. It also strengthens Ghantoot’s position as an emerging beachfront destination between the UAE’s two largest urban centres. Located on the Abu Dhabi–Dubai corridor, Ghantoot offers rare coastal land, strong connectivity and long-term placemaking potential.

As established waterfront districts continue to mature, BAYN is designed to support the next phase of residential demand. The community will offer a low-density coastal setting, direct access to nature and a planned residential environment for end users and long-term investors.

“This marks another defining milestone in BAYN’s journey toward the successful delivery of its first phase,” said Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers. “Reaching this stage follows months of preparation, detailed coordination and close collaboration with our design and project management partners. The award to [UNEC] reflects our commitment to delivery without compromise.”

He added: “This contract covers 614 units across Y Waterway, Y Lagoon and Y Lagoon II. It also builds on the earlier appointments of Mace, 10 Design, Dewan, WSP, AECOM, Currie & Brown and NMDC. Our focus is clear. We are committed to delivering on time, to the highest quality standards, while prioritising safety and environmental responsibility. This award also reinforces our ability to meet our SPA commitments and deliver BAYN with best-in-class partners.”

[UNEC] was selected for its proven track record in delivering large-scale developments across the region, as well as its capability to execute complex residential and infrastructure works.

The contract was signed on behalf of ORA Developers by Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO, and Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer. United Engineering Construction [UNEC] was represented by Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman, and Ammar Muwahid, Chief Executive Officer.

Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of United Engineering Construction [UNEC] stated “We are proud to partner with ORA Developers on Phase 1 of BAYN, a landmark coastal community that reflects the scale and ambition of development in the UAE. [UNEC] brings decades of regional construction experience and a strong delivery track record to this appointment. Our focus will be on executing the works to the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency, while supporting ORA’s vision for BAYN.”

The award follows the earlier appointment of NMDC for enabling works. NMDC’s scope includes ground improvement and earthworks. These works laid the foundations for the start of the main construction phase.

Siteworks are progressing on track. Enabling works have been completed for Cluster B, Y Waterway. Cluster C, Y Lagoon has reached 70% progress. Cluster D, Y Lagoon II has reached 20% progress. Cluster A, The Views currently stands at 5% progress.

BAYN is a flagship development for ORA Developers in the UAE. The project is designed to help shape Ghantoot into a new coastal address with strong lifestyle, connectivity and long-term value fundamentals.

About Bayn

Bayn, a visionary coastal community within Ghantoot, blends vibrant city energy with serene coastal living. Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and just 30 minutes from Dubai and 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi it features 55% open spaces, including lush greenery and recreational areas.

The development spread across 4.8 million square meters includes low-density residential units—villas, townhouses, and apartments—each promoting comfort and environmental responsibility. Its 1.2 km beach and over 7 km of waterfront connect residents to nature, while its parks, sports club, and marina provide ample opportunities for active living.

The master-planned community includes residential, commercial, and leisure spaces, while sustainability is embedded in its infrastructure, from energy-efficient design to green spaces promoting biodiversity. The development also prioritizes walkability with extensive pedestrian and cycling paths. With its diverse offerings, Bayn is a dynamic destination where residents and visitors can thrive, set to redefine urban living in the UAE.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living. Founded in 2016, ORA now holds around $4 billion in consolidated assets and has achieved a proven sales value exceeding $61 billion across Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Grenada, and Pakistan. Its projects, including Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, and 6 strategically located projects in Egypt, exemplify ORA's commitment to integrated communities that blend harmoniously with local culture and landscapes.

ORA’s portfolio spans residential, hospitality, and entertainment, focusing on multifunctional spaces designed to enrich and bring balance to residents’ lives. Guided by Excellence, Balance, and Happiness, ORA’s developments set new standards for sustainable, community-centered design. The acclaimed Silversands North Coast project, for example, captures the Mediterranean’s essence, showcasing ORA’s expertise in creating vibrant, place-sensitive environments.

With its entry into the UAE, ORA brings a fresh approach aligned with the region’s vision for sustainable urban growth, introducing new standards for thoughtful, community-focused living.

For more information:

Press contact: ora@ipn.ae

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