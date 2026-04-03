​​​​DUBAI, UAE: Most restaurants in the GCC are growing revenue while quietly losing money. Between 30% aggregator commissions and marketing that prioritizes visibility over orders, the standard F&B model is breaking. But campaign analysis across more than 100 restaurant brands operating on major delivery platforms in the GCC reveals the actual cost of the problem: Up to 80% of standard Meta and Google ad spend in the F&B sector fails to translate into positive contribution margin at the point of sale.

"Most agencies talk about campaigns and reach. We talk about contribution margin," says Ali Kandil, Co-Founder of FATKID, a Dubai-based F&B growth partner managing over AED 300 million in yearly portfolio revenue. "If an initiative doesn’t directly improve the P&L, we don’t do it. The era of spending money just to look busy on social media is over."

Founded by two former Kitopi employees, FATKID acts as an embedded growth engine, optimizing delivery platforms, engineering menus for visibility, and running paid media tied directly to POS revenue.

When the focus shifts from vanity metrics to unit economics, results follow fast. By treating marketing, delivery optimization, and pricing as a single interconnected system, FATKID has consistently driven outsized returns. In recent deployments, the firm has helped operators double client revenue in under nine months, drive 256% delivery growth in 60 days, and increase profit margins by 60% within six months, often generating an 11x return on their retainer.

"Restaurants don’t need more posts or more dashboards. They need their delivery, pricing, ads, and content working as one system," adds Elie Saade, Co-Founder. "When you stop treating marketing as an expense and start treating it as a revenue architecture problem, you stop losing money to the aggregators and start building sustainable businesses."

As the GCC F&B market matures and prepares for further expansion, the line between successful restaurants and failing ones will no longer be determined solely by the quality of the food, but by how well their revenue engine actually converts demand into profit. For operators and investors alike, the focus has permanently shifted from top-line vanity to bottom-line reality.

For more information on FATKID, follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fatkid.ae/

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About FATKID

FATKID is an F&B growth company specializing in delivery optimization, brand strategy, social media, paid advertising, content creation, menu engineering, and concept development. Having managed 100+ restaurant brands and over AED 300 million in yearly portfolio revenue, FATKID acts as an embedded growth partner for restaurant brands across the GCC.