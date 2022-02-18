Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Seeking to empower the Middle East automobile industry with futuristic in-store experiences, Spacee, an American tech company specialising in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, computer vision, machine learning, and robotics, is pleased to announce TouchCar®, a unique technology that relies on AI and virtual reality to bring cars’ features and specifications to life.

TouchCar was strategically announced during the month-long UAE Innovation Month that celebrates the enterprising spirit of the UAE’s visionary leadership. The UAE consistently recognises innovation as an institutional culture, and Spacee aligns with the national mission to inspire and open the path for people to experience the ingenuity of the future today.

TouchCar® technology turns any vehicle into an interactive, 3D touch screen using the power of light. No phones, helmets, eyeglasses, or tablets are needed; nothing is installed on the vehicle itself. It’s an intuitive, frictionless system that delivers a one-of-a-kind user experience, blending digital media and the physical world to achieve increased sales and unique branding awareness.

Once a user touches the hood, it will come to life with a roar, displaying the engine and several icons that invite the user to interact with them and explore the features of the car.

In an experience-based economy, Spacee is leveraging the increased demand for interactive customer journeys by using real-time data. The company seeks to help car showrooms promote their new models, understand the buying versus browsing customer behaviour, and identify the paths of action. Clients are also offered deeper product knowledge, comparison, and available promotions, effectively replacing traditional sales guides.

Founded in 2013, Spacee is operating in a global environment with international partners and multinational clients, offering two main retail solutions: Sense, a new frictionless customer experience that TouchCar® is based upon, and Deming, a supply chain and inventory solution that optimise store operations and supply chain efficiencies.

The company’s expansion into the Middle East was launched at GITEX Technology Week 2021. Attendees experienced the e-commerce in-store shopping journey first-hand and explored the potential behind transforming pre-existing retail space into dynamic interactive digital experiences.

Spacee’s mission is to create amazing spatial experiences, turning everything, including walls, floors and objects, into interactive spaces using light only.

