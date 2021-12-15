DUBAI, UAE: — The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge team, with the participation of Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum, completed the 550 kilometres journey. 24 cyclists participated in the challenge and travelled through each of the seven Emirates over a span of four days, in an effort to support and raise awareness for the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

“The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge’s inaugural 4-day event marked what we hope to be a long-lasting tradition. We are honoured to have Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum join the challenge along with elite former professional cyclists and many of Dubai’s business and community leaders,” said Rob Burns, CEO & Partner, The First Group.

The 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge is conceptualized with the aim to enrich young lives through sustained educational support programs. Since 1994, The Rashid Centre has been recognized for its approach to special needs education and is currently merging therapy and education to teach children life skills while helping them gain academic qualifications.

About Rashid Center for People of Determination

Making a difference in the lives of students of determination, The Rashid Center for students of Determination was established in 1994. Since opening, they have been faced with many challenges to achieve the State’s strategy and the vision of its wise government, which did not only look at this category but also created a vision of faith, empowerment, employment and integration for the students. They have accelerated the development of the ever-evolving Center, which supports children from the age of 4 years, with a variety of disabilities including, physical, learning, and Sensory. They are proud to offer a wide-ranging curriculum and a therapeutic approach that includes vocational training that has led to some of their students gaining employment.

About The First Group

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, The First Group (TFG) is a dynamic, integrated global property developer with a fast-growing portfolio of upscale hotels, residential properties, F&B brands and real estate asset management services. Since its launch, TFG has carved a highly successful niche offering unrivalled property investment opportunities to clients from more than 70 countries worldwide. TFG investors also gain access to exclusive loyalty privileges, ranging from complimentary flights, holidays and accommodation to discounts on restaurants, lifestyle experiences and other exciting benefits. To learn more about The First Group, visit www.thefirstgroup.com

