PHOTO
DUBAI, UAE: — The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge team, with the participation of Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum, completed the 550 kilometres journey. 24 cyclists participated in the challenge and travelled through each of the seven Emirates over a span of four days, in an effort to support and raise awareness for the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.
“The First Group 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge’s inaugural 4-day event marked what we hope to be a long-lasting tradition. We are honoured to have Sheikha Madia bint Hasher bin Mani Al Maktoum join the challenge along with elite former professional cyclists and many of Dubai’s business and community leaders,” said Rob Burns, CEO & Partner, The First Group.
The 7 Emirates Cycle Challenge is conceptualized with the aim to enrich young lives through sustained educational support programs. Since 1994, The Rashid Centre has been recognized for its approach to special needs education and is currently merging therapy and education to teach children life skills while helping them gain academic qualifications.
To learn more about the challenge, visit the official website www.tfg7emirateschallenge.com and follow the full journey on Instagram and YouTube.
-Ends-
About Rashid Center for People of Determination
Making a difference in the lives of students of determination, The Rashid Center for students of Determination was established in 1994. Since opening, they have been faced with many challenges to achieve the State’s strategy and the vision of its wise government, which did not only look at this category but also created a vision of faith, empowerment, employment and integration for the students. They have accelerated the development of the ever-evolving Center, which supports children from the age of 4 years, with a variety of disabilities including, physical, learning, and Sensory. They are proud to offer a wide-ranging curriculum and a therapeutic approach that includes vocational training that has led to some of their students gaining employment.
About The First Group
Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, The First Group (TFG) is a dynamic, integrated global property developer with a fast-growing portfolio of upscale hotels, residential properties, F&B brands and real estate asset management services. Since its launch, TFG has carved a highly successful niche offering unrivalled property investment opportunities to clients from more than 70 countries worldwide. TFG investors also gain access to exclusive loyalty privileges, ranging from complimentary flights, holidays and accommodation to discounts on restaurants, lifestyle experiences and other exciting benefits. To learn more about The First Group, visit www.thefirstgroup.com
Media Contact:
Mathilde Montel – mathilde.montel@redhavasme.com
Sarah Skaf – sarah.skaf@redhavasme.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.