– SEE Institute, the hub for sustainability education, applied and institutional research and business incubation in The Sustainable City – Dubai, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mohawk College, a Canadian institution known for fostering environmental stewardship to create opportunities for the students, faculty and researchers at both institutions in the areas of research, training and academic studies.

SEE Institute, is dedicated to spearheading a path to net zero in line and prioritizing knowledge sharing to empower others in sustainable practices globally, forges regular partnerships with industry and academia. It is also the first net zero emissions building in the Middle East, generating 300% of its energy requirements and on track to reach net zero by 2030. Mohawk College located in Hamilton, Ontario, is an internationally recognized leader in sustainable development, research and education and is also home to the Joyce Centre, another of the world’s most recognized net-zero institutional buildings. Through this agreement the partners commit to promoting the mainstream adoption of sustainability and climate action in pursuit of a net-zero emissions future.

Engineer Faris Saeed, the Founder and Chairman of SEE Institute, said: “This partnership with Mohawk College signifies a powerful alignment of our mutual goals to drive innovation and foster a global mindset towards sustainability. By combining our expertise and resources we are creating unparalleled opportunities for students and faculty in the UAE and Canada, while setting a precedent for international cooperation in achieving a net zero emissions future.”

“Mohawk College is excited to partner with SEE Institute to pursue a net zero future through collaboration, education and research,” said Paul Armstrong, President of Mohawk College. “Our institutions share a common commitment to climate action and achieving the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and we have each demonstrated that net-zero is possible. We look forward to working with SEE Institute to create rich, empowering learning and life opportunities for the students and faculty of both our institutions.”

Under the five-year Memorandum of Understanding, the two parties will work to explore various ways to enhance the exchange of expertise, courses, studies, and research, in addition to sharing teaching resources and finding opportunities for collaboration, employment, training, and projects for students, as well as promoting both institutions in conferences and seminars.

About SEE Institute

SEE Institute is a hub for sustainability education, applied and institutional research and business incubation, seeking to enhance knowledge sharing, foster partnerships and empower sustainable practices around the world. SEE Institute oversees a diverse curriculum of professional education programs, conducts data-driven research projects in collaboration with governments, industry, and academia and supports innovative start-ups in the sustainability field.

The pioneering net zero emissions building hosts world-class events and conferences, which are elevated by state-of-the-art technology and immersive theatre and cultural destination. SEE Institute uses its location The Sustainable City in Dubai as a living lab, testing prototypes, collecting data, and running pilot programmes within real life contexts.

About Mohawk College

Mohawk College educates and serves more than 32,500 full-time, part-time, apprenticeship and international students at three main campuses and at the College’s Centre for Aviation Technology in Hamilton, Ontario. Since becoming the first college in Ontario to introduce a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan (2011), Mohawk has been a leader in environmental stewardship. Mohawk is home to: The Joyce Centre for Partnership & Innovation, the first building in Canada to be zero carbon dually certified; The Centre for Climate Change Management at Mohawk College; and the Bay Area Climate Change Office. The college supports a Research Chair for Sustainability and a Sustainability Team that manages more than 30 programs and initiatives each year. Mohawk College is a leading member of the Canadian Colleges for a Resilient Recovery pan-Canadian coalition. A key aspiration of the college's Strategic Plan is to Make a meaningful impact on climate change.