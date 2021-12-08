Believing in the private sector’s role to communicate with youth and present successful models. Eng. Ahmed Kadry El Ghitany CEO of SAK real estate development announced the participation of his company in entrepreneurship competition and first of kind roundtable under the slogan of “how to establish a sustainable supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship.” He said “This is part of the company’s vision to support entrepreneurship inside and outside Egypt” "This participation in the roundtable at Mansoura university is coming out of our company’s vision to transfer knowledge and experience to university youth that help the to draw their own vision about future and it is part of our company’s CSR umbrella. Said Kadry El Ghitany SAK Chairman.

“Youth are the Egyptian promising and the nation’s power that help to keep our leading position and they are the country’s tool to keep recent development as qualified youth are responsible for keeping what the country develops right now’”. He added Mohamed Attya El Byoumy University’s The Vice President for Education and Student Affairs praised the importance of entrepreneurship which aligns with Egypt 2030 vision.

He added that 78 teams would participate in annual entrepreneurship competition as they are ready to present innovative ideas to develop their own lives especially under current pandemic impact, which is a clear message about youth effort to improve their lives and the Egyptian economy.

Dr Tarek Ghalwash Faculty of Commerce dean said that organizing of the roundtable is under the auspices of Dr Mohamed Attya El Byoumy University’s The Vice President for Education and Student Affairs, Dr Ahmed Ramadan Director of the University Center for Professional Development in Faculty of commerce, Mansoura University and participation of number of successful entrepreneurs.

Eng Ehab Kadry SAK Board member confirmed that SAK has great interest to provide support to all young people and entrepreneurs inside and outside Egypt, in order to achieve the maximum benefit from their capabilities, their creative ideas and unlimited ambitions, on which Egypt depends to occupy its leading position among worldwide, pointing to the need to encourage young people as they have creative and innovative ideas that they seek to implement after graduation.

Dr Ahmed Ramadan Director of the University Center for Professional Development in Faculty of commerce, Mansoura University announced that the event will welcome 11 universities representatives, he added “On the silver jubilee of the university we are about to kick off our 2nd round of entrepreneurship competition under the slogan of “Pioneering solutions for the development of Egyptian universities”

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021