PHOTO
Believing in the private sector’s role to communicate with youth and present successful models. Eng. Ahmed Kadry El Ghitany CEO of SAK real estate development announced the participation of his company in entrepreneurship competition and first of kind roundtable under the slogan of “how to establish a sustainable supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurship.” He said “This is part of the company’s vision to support entrepreneurship inside and outside Egypt” "This participation in the roundtable at Mansoura university is coming out of our company’s vision to transfer knowledge and experience to university youth that help the to draw their own vision about future and it is part of our company’s CSR umbrella. Said Kadry El Ghitany SAK Chairman.
“Youth are the Egyptian promising and the nation’s power that help to keep our leading position and they are the country’s tool to keep recent development as qualified youth are responsible for keeping what the country develops right now’”. He added Mohamed Attya El Byoumy University’s The Vice President for Education and Student Affairs praised the importance of entrepreneurship which aligns with Egypt 2030 vision.
He added that 78 teams would participate in annual entrepreneurship competition as they are ready to present innovative ideas to develop their own lives especially under current pandemic impact, which is a clear message about youth effort to improve their lives and the Egyptian economy.
Dr Tarek Ghalwash Faculty of Commerce dean said that organizing of the roundtable is under the auspices of Dr Mohamed Attya El Byoumy University’s The Vice President for Education and Student Affairs, Dr Ahmed Ramadan Director of the University Center for Professional Development in Faculty of commerce, Mansoura University and participation of number of successful entrepreneurs.
Eng Ehab Kadry SAK Board member confirmed that SAK has great interest to provide support to all young people and entrepreneurs inside and outside Egypt, in order to achieve the maximum benefit from their capabilities, their creative ideas and unlimited ambitions, on which Egypt depends to occupy its leading position among worldwide, pointing to the need to encourage young people as they have creative and innovative ideas that they seek to implement after graduation.
Dr Ahmed Ramadan Director of the University Center for Professional Development in Faculty of commerce, Mansoura University announced that the event will welcome 11 universities representatives, he added “On the silver jubilee of the university we are about to kick off our 2nd round of entrepreneurship competition under the slogan of “Pioneering solutions for the development of Egyptian universities”
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.