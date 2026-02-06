Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Barari, Dubai’s pioneering nature-led community, has officially marked the groundbreaking of The Cape, its final signature residential development, celebrating two decades of visionary craftsmanship and a continued commitment to creating harmonious living environments rooted in nature.

The milestone ceremony signals the beginning of a landmark chapter for Al Barari, as The Cape represents the culmination of a 20-year legacy defined by intentional design, wellbeing-focused living, and immersive natural landscapes.

Located within Dubai’s green heart, The Cape introduces an enriched lifestyle experience surrounded by lush botanical settings, gentle water features, and curated wellness spaces. Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities including a swimming pool, wellness suites, rooftop lounges, co-working areas, fitness facilities, and dedicated family zones - all designed to foster balance, connection, and everyday wellbeing.

The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated Al Barari’s evolution from untouched desert to one of the region’s most admired communities. Through immersive storytelling and sensory experiences, the event honoured the journey of the brand and its enduring mission to redefine luxury through nature.

Reflecting on the occasion, Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari, shared:

“The Cape is rooted in Al Barari’s identity as a nature-led development. For us, nature is not an add-on, it is the foundation of everything we create. The Cape reflects this approach - a place where thoughtful design and natural beauty come together to create a truly meaningful way of living.”

As Al Barari continues its story of thoughtful growth and innovation, The Cape stands as a defining expression of the brand’s values and legacy. More than a residential development, it is a place shaped by vision and grounded in nature , offering a rare opportunity to live in a community where harmony, elegance, and authenticity remain at the core.

Al Barari is Dubai's most established luxury nature-inspired community, renowned for its botanical landscapes, low-density planning, and commitment to sustainable living. Founded over two decades ago, Al Barari has pioneered a new approach to residential development, placing wellbeing, craftsmanship, and environmental harmony at the centre of every project.

