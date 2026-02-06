Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai City Walk celebrates the opening of its new luxury showroom

Dubai becomes the first city in the Middle East to host two Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showrooms

Located in City Walk, the showroom sits at the heart of one of Dubai’s most prestigious open-air lifestyle and high-end retail destinations.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: “The opening of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai City Walk reflects our long-term commitment to markets that value individuality, craftsmanship, and personal expression at the very highest level. This showroom is a confident embodiment of our new visual identity and our evolution as a true House of Luxury, creating an environment where Bespoke is not simply offered, but thoughtfully experienced. Dubai continues to lead by example globally, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai City Walk represents an important step in how we bring our vision of modern luxury to life.” James Crichton, Regional Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa

“We are incredibly proud to unveil the new Dubai City Walk showroom, a space that reflects the exceptional craft and personal attention that define Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Dubai has long been central to our success in the Middle East, and the opening of this second showroom marks a natural evolution in how we serve our clients. Designed around commissioning and personalisation, City Walk creates the ideal setting for deeply immersive Bespoke experiences, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for luxury and craftsmanship.”

Mamdouh Khairallah, Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai

Passionate about providing its clients with unparalleled, personalised experiences, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai has officially opened the doors to its new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai City Walk showroom.

Honoured by the presence of the marque’s Chief Executive, Chris Brownridge, this opening marks a significant milestone for the marque in the Middle East, as Dubai becomes the first city in the region to host two Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showrooms. This milestone underscores the region’s enduring importance to the marque and reflects Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ continued commitment to delivering an exceptional, highly personalised luxury experience for its clients in the Middle East, while reinforcing its position as a global leader in Bespoke commissions by value.

Located in the heart of City Walk, the showroom brings to life Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ highly contemporary visual identity, creating an immersive yet inviting environment designed to resonate with a younger, self-made, and distinctly individual clientele. Thoughtfully conceived to complement the existing Sheikh Zayed Road location, the City Walk showroom offers an intimate and highly curated experience centred on personalisation and craftsmanship. While both showrooms continue to serve Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ discerning clientele, City Walk has been purposefully designed as a destination where Bespoke commissioning takes centre stage, providing the ideal setting for clients to explore, engage with, and embark on a deeply personal creative journey.

From the moment clients arrive, they are welcomed into a cutting-edge luxury environment that delivers an unrivalled immersive experience. A natural flow of space, enhanced by abundant sunlight and carefully framed architectural openness, leads guests through a sequence of environments designed for both social interaction and quiet reflection, including a speakeasy-style bar that encourages relaxed conversation and connection. Carefully considered materials, tactile finishes, and innovative digital technologies create a setting that encourages discovery, dialogue, and creativity – inviting guests to experience the timeless allure and innovation that defines Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

At the heart of the showroom resides its immersive creative sanctuary, the Bespoke Commissioning Atelier. Located on the upper level to ensure enhanced privacy, the atelier offers an elevated environment where clients can engage deeply with the full breadth of Rolls-Royce Bespoke possibilities - from leathers and wood veneers to embroidery threads, materials, and finishes. Enhancing the experience is a carefully curated Cabinet of Curiosities, showcasing objects, materials, and inspirations that further spark creative dialogue, while the atelier’s expansive layout allows for extended collaboration. Designed to foster collaboration, this private space empowers clients to bring their imaginations to life, crafting a motor car that is entirely personal and deeply meaningful.

Further reinforcing the marque’s pinnacle position as a true House of Luxury, the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai City Walk showroom stands as a clear statement of intent: a space designed not only to showcase extraordinary motor cars, but to inspire imagination, celebrate individuality, and deliver an exceptional Bespoke client experience.

