Dubai, UAE: VOSS, the globally recognised premium water brand, is strengthening its presence across the GCC through a growing portfolio of strategic collaborations that extend well beyond a single market. With a clear focus on alignment, credibility, and premium positioning, VOSS continues to partner with leading names and platforms across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, health and wellness, hospitality, and arts.

Renowned for its iconic design, sustainable packaging, and refined taste, VOSS has become a natural partner for elevated experiences and high-impact moments across the region. In 2025, the brand curated a series of high-profile collaborations that reinforced its premium credentials, spanning global sporting events, cultural platforms, wellness-led initiatives, and influential lifestyle moments across the UAE and wider GCC.

These partnerships included international and regional platforms such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Globe Soccer Awards, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Marie Claire Arabia Wellness Event, Forbes Wellness Summit, DIFC Art night and other lifestyle, and cultural events.

Looking ahead, VOSS plans to build on this momentum with a stronger focus on the wider GCC, exploring new partnerships across key regional markets while maintaining a considered approach. The brand remains open to collaborating across sectors, provided there is a clear alignment in values, audience, and quality.

VOSS is available in a range of still and sparkling bottles: still – 250ml recycled PET, 500ml recycled PET, 375ml and 800ml glass; sparkling – 375ml and 800ml glass. For more information visit vosswaterglobal.com or to purchase the full VOSS range, visit Amazon or VOSS Direct.

Founded in Norway, VOSS is globally recognised as one of the world’s leading premium water brands, celebrated for its exceptional purity, crisp taste, and unmistakable cylindrical bottle. Across the GCC, VOSS has become a hallmark of modern luxury, trusted by five-star hotels, Michelin-acclaimed restaurants, elite wellness destinations, and high-end retailers.

With a strong commitment to quality, design, and contemporary lifestyle culture, VOSS continues to elevate the hydration experience for the region’s discerning consumers. Through strategic regional partnerships, enhanced sustainability initiatives, and an expanding portfolio tailored to Middle Eastern preferences, VOSS remains the preferred choice for refined, premium drinking water.

