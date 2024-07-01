Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has compiled a list of nearby Hijri new year holiday destinations for Kuwaiti travelers.

This year’s Hijri new year is predicted to fall on Sunday, 7 July, in Kuwait, and residents can expect an opportunity for a quick break. Wego has curated a list of destinations that can be reached within 4 hour-flight, perfect for Kuwaiti travelers to capitalize on the long weekend.

*Flight prices are accurate at the time of writing.

Tbilisi, Georgia

The genial heart of Georgia welcomes you this summer to promenade through its history-laden streets. Every corner of the city with its narrow winding streets has its own tale to tell through art, architecture, and mouth-watering Georgian food.

Travel to Georgia is visa-free for Kuwaiti citizens, allowing stays of up to 90 days.

Several direct flights from Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways connect Kuwait with Georgia through the Hijri new year travel period in about 2 hours, starting from KWD 40 on Wego.

Baku, Azerbaijan

Explore the vibrant streets of Baku, Azerbaijan, where Silk Road heritage meets ultramodern facade. Wander through the famed Yasil Bazar or Taza Bazaar to sample the wealth of produce from all across Azerbaijan and stroll down promenades leading to notable landmarks like the Flame Towers and Heydar Aliyev Center.

Jazeera Airways, Azerbaijan Airlines, and Kuwait Airways serve direct flights from Kuwait to Baku, starting from KWD 40 on Wego.

Amman, Jordan

Find yourself traveling back in time while being wrapped up in the auric presence of the present day while gallivanting around the Jordan Museum exploring the Rose City or finding your way to Earth's lowest point.

For citizens of Kuwait, Jordan opens its doors without needing a visa, allowing you to enjoy a hassle-free stay of up to three months.

Travelers can take advantage of direct flights connecting Kuwait to Jordan via Royal Jordanian in under 2 hours, with fares starting at KWD 52 when booked through Wego.

Salalah, Oman

Embark on a serene getaway to Salalah, Oman, where the lush landscapes and gentle sea breezes welcome Kuwaiti travelers this Hijri new year. Explore the verdant valleys of the Dhofar Mountains, where cascading waterfalls and emerald-green wadis provide a refreshing escape from the desert heat.

Oman extends a warm welcome to Kuwaiti travelers by giving them the privilege of visa-free travel.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways serve direct flights from Kuwait to Salalah in under 2 hours, starting from KWD 40 on Wego.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Experience the enchanting blend of tradition and modernity in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Explore the historic district of Al-Balad, where ornate coral-stone buildings and bustling souks evoke the charm of old Arabia. Stroll along the picturesque Corniche, where pristine beaches and vibrant promenades offer respite from the desert heat.

Saudi Arabia is visa-free for Kuwaiti travelers.

Several direct flights from Kuwait Airways connect Kuwait with Saudi Arabia through the Hijri new year travel period in just under 3 hours, starting from KWD 26 on Wego.

