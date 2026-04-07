Dubai, UAE – The UAE’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate strong long-term momentum, reinforcing the country’s position as one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations despite short-term regional and global uncertainties.

According to market intelligence platform ‘Mordor Intelligence’, the UAE real estate services market is projected to grow from AED 74.53 billion in 2026 to AED 97.60 billion by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.54%[1]. The report also highlights Dubai’s dominant market role, with the emirate accounting for 58.4% of total UAE real estate services revenue in 2025, underlining its continued leadership within the national property landscape.

This sustained growth reflects the UAE’s strong market fundamentals, supported by ongoing population growth, foreign direct investment, infrastructure expansion and the continued global appeal of Dubai as a secure hub for wealth preservation and real estate investment. For stakeholders across the sector, this momentum is also driving greater demand for technologies and services that support smarter planning, enhanced buyer confidence and more efficient decision-making throughout the development lifecycle.

Lifesize Plans Dubai, an Australian-based global leader in life-sized architectural projections, augmented reality, and immersive visualization solutions, continues to see rising demand from developers, architects and investors seeking greater precision and confidence in the pre-construction and sales phases of real estate projects. Since entering the UAE market in 2023, they have remained committed to delivering a powerful, tactile visualization tool that brings architectural blueprints to life at a true 1:1 scale, empowering greater certainty and more informed decision-making throughout the pre-construction stage.

Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai, commented: “The continued expansion of the UAE’s real estate services market reflects the long-term confidence investors and developers have in Dubai and the wider UAE. While regional developments may create temporary shifts in sentiment, the country’s real estate fundamentals remain exceptionally strong, supported by visionary urban planning, regulatory maturity and sustained international demand. This is a market built for longevity, and we continue to see a strong appetite for solutions that help stakeholders make faster, smarter and more confident property decisions.”

As Dubai continues to strengthen its reputation as a future-focused real estate and investment hub, demand for advanced visualization, planning and buyer engagement tools is expected to rise in parallel. This will further support the market’s transparency, efficiency and resilience, ensuring the UAE remains a preferred destination for long-term real estate investment.

About Lifesize Plans Dubai:

Lifesize Plans Dubai is the UAE’s premier provider of full-scale architectural plan projection and virtual walkthroughs. By combining physical-scale visualizations with immersive technology, the company bridges the gap between concept and construction—helping clients experience, evaluate, and enhance their projects before building begins.

For media inquiries, please contact Karim Geadah, Head of Corporate at Cameo Comms -karim@cameocomms.me

[1] https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/uae-real-estate-market-services