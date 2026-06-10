DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: amana, one of the MENA region’s leading neobrokers and trading platforms, announces the appointment of Nikos Tsoskounoglou as Head of Quantitative Market Making & Research, underscoring the company’s continued investment in technology, automation, and the future of trading.

Tsoskounoglou joins amana with extensive experience in electronic market making, having worked across leading global financial institutions in London and the broader eFX market. Throughout his career, he has focused on market making, refining pricing and quoting logic, and improving execution quality through automation and market microstructure analysis.

Prior to joining amana, he held senior roles at EBS and ADSS, where he built quantitative market making and pricing capabilities from the ground up, advancing the firm's algorithmic trading.

In his new role, Tsoskounoglou will help lead amana’s continued efforts to strengthen its quantitative trading capabilities, expand automation and AI-driven research, and further enhance the technology behind the platform’s execution and pricing systems.

“Nikos joins us at an exciting time for the business and for the industry more broadly,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. “Technology and AI are reshaping financial markets globally, and Nikos’ experience will support our ambition to continue building smarter, faster, and more scalable trading infrastructure.”

Commenting on his appointment, Tsoskounoglou said: “The trading industry is evolving rapidly, particularly with the growing role of automation and AI. I’m excited to join amana and contribute to the company’s next phase of growth and innovation.”

His appointment reflects amana’s broader commitment to investing in talent, technology, and next-generation trading solutions as the company continues to expand across the region.

About amana

amana is the MENA region’s leading neobroker, delivering a modern, customer-first trading experience and redefining access to capital markets through a transparent, mobile-first platform. With more than 500,000 users across the Middle East, amana provides access to over 6,800 global and regional assets — including 1,200+ MENA stocks, U.S. equities, metals, ETFs, FX and more — through a single, easy-to-use app.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02d170df-2eeb-4d78-b7a5-a14b2bafec93

Contacts :

Karolina Slowikowska at karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com