Kuwait – KPMG International has launched a set of AI Governance Principles for Boards, developed in collaboration with the INSEAD Corporate Governance Centre, to foster responsible governance of AI at board level, as organizations and their boards grapple with AI’s implications for strategy, operations and the board itself.

The AI Governance Principles for Boards report combines KPMG’s AI insights and expertise rooted in deep business relationships with INSEAD’s rigorous academic research and leadership in management education.

The latest KPMG Global AI Pulse Survey indicates that nearly three quarters of boards are perceived to have only moderate or limited AI expertise. Moreover, the report illustrates how fundamentally the role of the board will evolve due to the rise of AI Technology (and AI specifically) will be a much greater boardroom focus than ever before, due to the transformational impact of AI on organizations’ business models, productivity, security considerations and talent and workforce strategy.

Boards will need a clear view on how AI decision-making and human decision-making should work together, with clarity and transparency. Advancements in artificial intelligence will compel boards to reassess their organizations' success metrics and progress indicators, and to adapt these measures as necessary.

The report draws on practical insights from board members worldwide, ensuring the AI Governance Principles are both robust in design and real-world situations. With new AI capabilities launching daily, with more complex regulations, boards are increasingly expected to demonstrate informed oversight of how AI is procured, deployed, and monitored.

The Principles are designed to guide boards and executive leaders as they navigate both the opportunities and risks presented by AI.

Accountability and Trust: Core Priorities for Boards

As AI moves to enterprise-wide deployment, accountability and trust are now emerging as central priorities for boards. It is has become imperative for board members to clearly demonstrate robust oversight and stewardship, ensuring AI initiatives align with ethical standards and long-term value creation.

Speaking about the report, Ali Abbas – Partner and Head of Risk Consulting said, “Kuwait is advancing AI adoption, particularly in the financial sector, through regulatory enablement by the Central Bank of Kuwait, while the Kuwait Investment Authority contributing towards global AI infrastructure investment.

As organizations move from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment, the role of the board becomes critical in ensuring that these investments translate into sustainable value. This report comes at a crucial time, equipping boards with the clarity and structure needed to balance opportunity with risk, and to govern AI with confidence and accountability.”

These sector-agnostic Principles have been guided by the latest research insights on technology governance and possess worldwide applicability. They are thus suitable for organizations regardless of their level of AI maturity, ready to be used by boards, along with local regulatory and cultural guidelines, as they build their own AI governance frameworks.

The Five AI Board Governance Principles cover:

Strategic Oversight for long term value creation, building in an uncharted territory which favours speed, experimentation and quick results. Active Technology and Security Oversight, balancing technology sovereignty, cyber-, data- and AI-security with the increased agility, speed and benefits of scale offered by partnering or outsourcing. Workforce Transformation and Human Accountability, balancing productivity gains with effective, forward-looking workforce and talent management, which preserves human judgement. Building Trustworthy AI, adopting standards for trustworthy AI that reflect the company's values and regulatory obligations The Work of the Board, considering how AI will affect the Board’s own oversight processes and governance practices.

“In Kuwait, across financial services and other key sectors, leading institutions are integrating AI into core operations, from risk management and customer experience to data-driven decision-making. As adoption continues to evolve, governance and oversight will become increasingly important to ensure that AI delivers value in a responsible, transparent, and accountable manner.

This report provides a timely framework to help boards navigate that balance between innovation, risk, and long-term impact.” – Concludes Ali