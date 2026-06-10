Research FindsProject Management Institute (PMI) has released the 16th edition of its Pulse of the Profession® report, Driving Success in Complex Projects: From Navigating Tasks to Navigating Systems, revealing that rising project complexity is now one of the biggest threats to organizational success worldwide. The research finds that teams that effectively navigate complexity are five times more likely to deliver successful projects, achieving an 88% success rate compared to just 14% among teams that struggle to manage complexity.

Key Findings from PMI’s Pulse of the Profession® 2026 Report:

81% of project professionals say projects have become more complex in recent years

Teams that effectively manage complexity are 5x more likely to succeed

Nearly one-third (31%) of complex projects fail to achieve their intended benefits more than twice the rate reported for projects overall.

As organizations across the Middle East and North Africa accelerate digital transformation, AI adoption, and national development agendas, the ability to manage increasingly interconnected projects has become a critical business priority. PMI’s latest research highlights how organizations must move beyond traditional task management and adopt systems thinking to navigate the growing complexity of people, technology, governance, and external market pressures.

According to the report, project complexity is no longer the exception, it is becoming the norm. In fact, 97% of project professionals managed at least one complex project in the past year, while more than half of all projects today are considered complex.

The findings also reveal the significant cost of failing to manage complexity effectively. Four out of five complex projects experience negative consequences, including delivery disruptions, strategic misalignment, and declining team morale.

The growing impact of AI is further intensifying the challenge. CEOs identified AI and automation as the leading driver of operating model change (72%), while nearly half of project professionals (48%) cited rapidly evolving technology and tool cycles as a key contributor to project complexity.

“Strategy isn't delivered in the boardroom, it's delivered through projects. When projects work, organizations execute. When they don't, the strategy never leaves the deck,” said Pierre Le Manh, President & CEO, PMI. “This research identifies what separates the two: teams that stay intact, stakeholders that stay engaged, and a complexity problem that gets actively managed instead of hoped away.”

Despite these challenges, the report highlights several practices that significantly improve project outcomes. High-performing organizations prioritize sponsor alignment at project initiation, scenario planning, and the use of structured frameworks to navigate uncertainty and interdependencies. Projects using frameworks achieve a 72% success rate versus 61% for those without them.

The report also underscores the growing strategic importance of Project Management Offices (PMOs). Organizations with PMOs were more likely to report successful management of complex projects compared to those without PMO support.

To learn more about how organizations and project professionals can navigate complexity and improve project success, read the full report [here].

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project success. Since 1969, PMI has advanced the people, practices, and capabilities that drive successful projects and organizational transformation. Supported by a global community of millions of professionals and thousands of organizations worldwide, PMI provides the knowledge, resources, and certifications needed to lead projects effectively and responsibly. Connect with PMI at www.pmi.or