Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Most UAE employers are already utilising AI tools to support a variety of important HR functions, including in many cases promotion and termination decisions, according to a recent YouGov survey. The research, commissioned by HireRight, a leading provider of global background screening services and workforce solutions, asked HR decision-makers around the world about their companies’ top recruitment challenges, workforce screening attitudes, and levels of AI adoption and acceptance.

Among the key findings from the UAE, just one in seven (14%) respondents said that their company was not currently using AI, either directly or through third-party tools, to support any of their HR functions. Additionally, while supporting training and development is the top AI use for HR teams globally, in the UAE this ranked second (35%), behind promotion decisions (42%), the highest percentage among the locations surveyed. Three in 10 (31%) UAE respondents also said they used AI tools to support termination decisions.

Despite most HR teams in the Emirates utilising AI tools, confidence levels in detecting candidates’ use of AI varied. While two-thirds (67%) of UAE respondents said they were confident in identifying AI-assisted job applications and CVS, a quarter (26%) said they were not very confident. However, most respondents said they viewed such usage positively (44%) or neutrally (44%), with only 7% saying they viewed it negatively—and 5% saying they were not sure.

“The research shows that many UAE HR leaders are adopting a pragmatic stance on candidates’ use of generative AI tools,” said James Randall, Middle East Sales Director at HireRight. “The findings suggest a shift away from worrying whether candidates are using AI during the application towards how effectively they can assess their authenticity and suitability for the role—something that background screening can help with.”

Identity fraud discovered throughout employee lifecycle

The research also found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of HR and recruitment decision-makers in the UAE uncovered identity fraud among their candidates or employees in 2025, one of the highest detection rates in the markets surveyed. This figure reflects both the prevalence of this issue in the Emirates and the rigour of the screening being conducted. Of those who identified fraud, 30% caught it during the recruitment process, 29% through rescreening or monitoring, and 40% only after fraudulent activity or theft was already detected, highlighting the need for screening beyond the point-of-hire.

When asked about employment screening, respondents said it helps them mitigate several key employment risks, including identifying behaviours that may conflict with their corporate values (45%), protecting brand reputation (31%), and strengthening workplace safety and security (31%). Additionally, UAE employers said their top considerations when selecting a screening provider are accuracy and quality of results (41%), candidate experience (36%), and speed (36%).

Recruitment challenges intensify in 2026

The UAE’s hiring market remains highly competitive, with employers under pressure to secure the right talent while maintaining efficiency and rigour. The leading talent acquisition challenges expected this year are finding qualified candidates (32%), dealing with high volumes of applications (32%), and meeting candidates’ pay and benefits expectations (31%). These findings highlight a defining feature of the UAE labour market: the country continues to attract high levels of candidate interest, but volume does not always translate into suitability.

However, these pressures come against a backdrop of rising recruitment costs and elevated turnover. In 2025, nearly one-third of UAE organisations reported higher-than-expected resignation rates (32%), while 30% experienced increased new-hire turnover, 28% saw cost-to-hire expenditure rise, and 27% had positions remain unfilled for three to six months.

This combination of a large international talent pool, persistent skills gaps, and mounting hiring costs is prompting organisations to place greater emphasis on making well-informed decisions at the earliest possible stage. In this environment, the ability to verify candidate information and reduce uncertainty is becoming a key competitive advantage.

"The UAE’s ability to attract top talent from around the world one of the region’s greatest strengths,” Randall continues. “But in a market where hiring costs are rising, fraud is more prevalent than the global average, and AI is reshaping how consequential workforce decisions are made, the organisations that will pull ahead are those that combine rigorous screening, sound judgment, and smart use of technology."

Research methodology

YouGov conducted the research on behalf of HireRight between 18 February and 6 March 2026. The study surveyed 1,061 senior HR and recruitment decision-makers across multiple global markets, including 100 respondents in the UAE that worked in organisations with 100 or more employees.

About HireRight

HireRight is a leading global provider of background screening, verification, and workforce solutions, helping organisations hire the right people and build trusted teams. With operations around the world, HireRight enables employers to make informed hiring decisions while helping ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

For more information, visit www.HireRight.com.

Media Contact:

The Alto Agency | Hireright@thealtoagency.com