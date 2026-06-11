58% of boards are actively reviewing which decisions should remain human-led versus AI-led, with the remainder already having discussed it at board level, ahead of all other regions

86% say their board enables innovation, the highest level across all regions

Skills and expertise are the region’s biggest boardroom challenge, with 80% of Middle East directors reporting that this issue has led to a delayed, rushed, or poor board decision in the past six months

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Boards across the Middle East are emerging as the most forward-looking and technology-focused globally, according to new research from Board Intelligence, EMEA’s largest board technology and advisory firm.

The latest edition of the Board Value Index, which surveyed more than 400 non-executive directors, CEOs and CFOs across the UK, US, Nordics, and Middle East, reveals that Middle East boards are the most confident globally in the value they create and are further ahead than their international peers in addressing the governance implications of artificial intelligence.

More than two in five Middle East directors (42%) describe their board as an essential tool for value creation, the highest proportion of any region surveyed. Meanwhile, 86% say their board enables innovation and 58% report actively reviewing which decisions should remain human-led versus AI-led as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in business operations.

The findings reflect the growing role boards are playing as organisations across the GCC navigate economic diversification, digital transformation, emerging industries, and ambitious national development agendas.

Middle East boards are also among the most forward-looking globally. Nearly two-thirds (62%) dedicate the majority of board meeting time to future-focused discussions, ahead of the UK and Nordics and second only to the US. This suggests boards across the region are increasingly focused on long-term growth, innovation, and competitiveness.

At the same time, the research highlights opportunities for boards to further strengthen their effectiveness as the demands placed on directors continue to expand.

Skills and subject matter expertise were identified as the region’s biggest barrier to better board decision-making, cited by 34% of respondents. Four in five directors (80%) said skills gaps had contributed to at least one delayed, rushed, or poor board decision in the past six months.

Pippa Begg, CEO and Co-founder of Board Intelligence, said: "Boards across the Middle East are operating in one of the world’s most dynamic economic environments. Organisations are transforming rapidly, new industries are emerging, and boards are increasingly being asked to oversee decisions involving technology, innovation, risk, and long-term growth simultaneously.

"Our research shows that Middle East boards are among the most forward-looking globally and are leading many of the conversations around AI governance and future readiness. This reflects the broader transformation taking place across the region, where governments and organisations are investing heavily in artificial intelligence, digital capabilities, and future industries. As organisations continue to evolve, boards will need access to the right expertise, information, and decision-making frameworks to support high-quality discussions and effective decisions."

The study also found that Middle East boards are more likely than any other region to view emerging technologies as strategic opportunities rather than solely risk management issues.

Thirty per cent of directors say their board discusses quantum computing primarily as a strategic opportunity, compared with 24% globally, while 58% are already actively reviewing how AI should influence decision-making structures.

The findings suggest that boards across the region increasingly recognise that future competitiveness will depend not only on how organisations adopt new technologies, but also on how governance itself evolves.

H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Advisory Board Member of Board Intelligence and CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, said: "The Middle East's transformation ambitions are creating new expectations of boards. Directors are increasingly being asked to oversee more complex organisations operating across new sectors, technologies and markets, while supporting long-term growth and innovation."

"Strong governance today is about much more than oversight and compliance. Governance quality increasingly depends on information quality, access to the right expertise, and the ability to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing environment. The organisations that will be best positioned for the future are those whose boards can combine strategic foresight, effective decision-making, and a commitment to continuous learning."

Despite the region’s positive outlook, the research found that boards see opportunities to further strengthen their contribution to long-term value creation.

Only 22% of Middle East directors say their board strongly enables innovation, suggesting that while innovation is broadly supported, many boards believe they could play a more active role in accelerating transformation. Similarly, 64% say they would still need to develop internal talent or conduct an external search before being able to appoint a CEO successor immediately.

The findings form part of Board Intelligence’s latest global Board Value Index, which examines board effectiveness through the lenses of value creation, decision-making quality and future readiness.

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Emmanuel Ofosu-Appiah

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About Board Intelligence

Board Intelligence is EMEA’s largest board technology and advisory firm. Trusted by more than 80,000 leaders across the Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and OMX 30, Board Intelligence supercharges boards with the science of board effectiveness. For more information, visit boardintelligence.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About the Board Value Index

Board Intelligence’s Board Value Index is based on independent research conducted among 405 board directors, CEOs, and CFOs across the UK, US, Nordics, and Middle East representing organisations with revenues above £50 million. It is the leading benchmark designed to measure board performance from the perspective of value creation, decision-making effectiveness, and future-readiness.