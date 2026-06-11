Clear demand for retirement reform and workplace solutions that could significantly improve preparedness and convert saving intent into better outcome

Over 90% of UAE nationals and expats find defined contribution workplace savings schemes appealing and a similar amount would consider participating if such schemes were made available

Dubai: A new BlackRock report finds the Middle East at a defining moment in how individuals prepare for retirement, with strong financial confidence today contrasting with preparedness for the future, and a clear opportunity to strengthen systems that support financial security and economic growth.

As economies across the region undergo profound transformation, the Read on Retirement: GCC 2026 study highlights that strengthening retirement systems can play a dual role: improving individual outcomes while mobilising domestic savings to support deeper capital markets and long-term economic resilience.

Workers in the United Arab Emirates are actively saving and planning for the future (57%), but a lack of structured retirement solutions is limiting their ability to convert that intent into long-term financial security. Among UAE nationals, 67% feel prepared for retirement, reflecting the role of public pension systems in providing a stable foundation. However, preparedness drops to just 46% among expatriates, who rely more heavily on employer-based arrangements and individual savings, often across multiple jurisdictions.

The UAE’s retirement system reflects a diverse workforce and a mix of provision across public pensions for nationals, End-of-service benefits for expatriates, and limited voluntary and workplace savings. The research indicates that as a result, half of respondents expect to rely primarily on personal savings and investments in retirement, while only 6% expect to rely on employer-sponsored workplace schemes.

Encouragingly, the research finds that 75% of workers say they have begun preparing for retirement. Yet only 24% are contributing to a pension or long-term savings plan, highlighting a clear gap between intention and effective long-term planning. Instead, many rely on fragmented and short-term approaches to saving, which can provide flexibility, but are not designed to generate sustainable income in retirement, which can be challenging given 32% report not knowing how much they should be saving.

Kashif Riaz, Head of Middle East Financial Advisory at BlackRock, said: “The UAE workforce is engaged, motivated and already taking steps to prepare for the future. What we see in the data is a clear retirement knowledge gap, not an intention gap. People are doing the right things in principle, but they don’t yet have access to the types of investment frameworks that can deliver sustainable retirement outcomes.

“There is a real opportunity here. By expanding access to funded, professionally managed workplace savings schemes, the UAE can not only strengthen financial outcomes for individuals, but also mobilise significant pools of domestic capital. That capital can play an important role in supporting deeper capital markets, economic diversification, and long-term growth, allowing people’s savings to grow alongside the economy they are helping to build.”

The findings also point to a broader economic opportunity. Today, a significant share of household savings remains concentrated in property (18%), gold (40%) and cash (49%), limiting both individual outcomes and the ability to channel capital into productive long-term investments. Expanding access to structured, funded retirement solutions could mobilise domestic savings into long-term investment pools; support deeper, more liquid capital markets; and enable residents’ wealth to grow alongside the UAE economy. With 56% of respondents planning to increase their retirement savings, there is a clear window to direct that capital into more productive, invested channels.

The UAE is at an inflection point. Workers are ready to act, trust in institutions and government is high, and reform is already underway through initiatives such as the DIFC ‘s Employee Workplace Savings scheme. The opportunity now is to bring these elements together through policy, employer provision and investment solutions to create a more resilient retirement system that supports both individuals and the broader economy.

Key findings:

UAE workers feel financially comfortable today — but not as confident that it will last into retirement.

78% of workers feel positive about their current financial wellbeing

However: 59% say they are unable to plan for the future due to financial worries 58% worry about outliving their savings



With a nuanced split: UAE nationals (within GCC sample): 89% positive UAE expats: 76% positive



Opportunity for retirement preparedness to be strengthened — especially for expats

Only 50% of expats feel on track for a reasonable retirement outcome (vs 69% of nationals)

Short-term cost pressures dominate, with retirement deprioritised

42% worried about insufficient emergency savings

Only 19% nationals rank retirement as a top financial concern, compared to top concern for expats 30%

UAE workers are saving — but not in retirement-appropriate vehicles.

75% say they have started preparing for retirement, but only 24% are contributing to a pension or long-term savings plan

57% regularly save or invest in: Cash (49%) Gold (40%) Property (18%)



Retirement is a knowledge gap, not a willingness gap

Only 13% of expats and 21% of nationals feel confident understanding retirement options

Key barriers: 36% don’t know where to get reliable advice 32% don’t know how much to save 26% don’t know what options exist 22% find information confusing

At the same time: 92% would save more if given better incentives 77% say there are limited savings options available



Heavy reliance on personal savings reflects structural gaps

Planned retirement income sources: 50% expect to rely on personal savings/investments Only 6% expect to rely on workplace pension schemes 33% expect to use End of Service Benefits (EOSB)



Workplace pensions are the key unlock — and demand is high

93% of UAE nationals find defined-contribution (DC) schemes appealing and 91% of UAE expats find them appealing

90% of UAE nationals would participate, and 86% of UAE expats would participate

Media Contacts

Edelman Smithfield Dubai

Devika Sreejith

blackrockme@edelmansmithfield.com

Notes to Editor

We surveyed 1,000 working individuals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), representative of the region’s two largest economies and populations. Together, these markets provide a strong lens through which to understand retirement attitudes across the GCC more broadly.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Media Contacts:

Bart Nash

Bart.Nash@BlackRock.com

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