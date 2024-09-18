Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” announced today the release of four new skills reports for key economic sectors, including Healthcare, Transport and Logistics, Retail and Construction as well as Real Estate. The skills reports provide valuable insights for current employees and job seekers into each sector’s evolving landscape, highlighting the growth and career development pathways, in addition to identifying the job roles within these sectors that are in demand by the labor market.

The reports also provide a comprehensive analysis of the needs of the four sectors in Bahrain based on labor market data in addition to inputs and insights from the sector working groups, which include representatives from the sectors, academic institutions, and training and development centers.

"The launch of these reports reflects our commitment to supporting Bahraini talent by providing comprehensive data and insights on the skills required and emerging jobs in key economic sectors such as Healthcare, Transport and Logistics, Retail and Construction and Real Estate,” said Skills Bahrain initiative Managing Director Amer Marhoon.

“At Skills Bahrain, we aim to provide the local workforce and relevant institutions with the right information to help guide them on current and future demands of the labor market, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of our local talent and contributing to the economic growth of the Kingdom."

The reports have highlighted various promising opportunities for Bahrainis across the four sectors, revealing the need for these industries to strengthen local talent to keep pace with economic growth and the increasing reliance on technology. The reports also identified flexible career pathways that offer opportunities for growth and professional development within these sectors. Additionally, the reports provided detailed insights into the roles in demand within each sector, the essential skills required for each, as well as the critical need to enhance digital skills and adapt to changes in the labor market to meet the evolving demands of the future. The findings of these reports will support Tamkeen’s efforts in designing programs and initiatives to equip Bahraini talent with the skills required in each sector.

Furthermore, the reports shed light on the essential skills required for those working in these sectors to help guide efforts in education and training with the aim of developing a national workforce that serves with global trends and local needs. All four reports can be accessed through Tamkeen’s website www.tamkeen.bh.

Skills Bahrain is an initiative that operates under the umbrella of the Labour Fund “Tamkeen” and seeks to fill the skills gap of local talent resulting from the constant changes and development in the global labor market. Skills Bahrain works closely with employers, education & training providers, and government stakeholders, to bridge the skills gap by providing stakeholders with the necessary intelligence, sector-specific data, and necessary tools. Skills Bahrain contributes to the transition from education to employment, and provides a clear path towards career development, therefore developing skilled and globally competitive Bahraini talent.