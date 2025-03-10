Muscat: A new report produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MCIIP), highlights the country’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and foster economic transformation through strategic initiatives aligned with Vision 2040.

Titled “Investing in Oman’s Future: High-Growth Opportunities in Key Sectors,” the report explores the sultanate’s advancements and opportunities in transportation and logistics, agriculture and food production, manufacturing and mining, tourism and urban development, energy, and the digital economy. It offers an in-depth analysis of Oman’s drive to position itself as a global leader in green hydrogen, renewable energy and digital innovation, while leveraging its strategic location as a logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.

The publication also examines Oman’s significant infrastructure projects, such as Khazaen Economic City and its advanced port systems, which aim to solidify the country’s status as a vital trade and logistics centre. It outlines how initiatives like Yiti Sustainable City and Hydrom are aligning with global sustainability goals to attract environmentally conscious investments. With an OR14bn GDP contribution targeted from logistics by 2040 and an emphasis on advanced technologies, Oman is positioning itself as an appealing destination for international investors.

The report features an exclusive interview with Qais Al Yousef, Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, who underscores the importance of strategic investments in driving the nation’s transformation.

“This report underlines Oman’s potential as an attractive and globally competitive investment destination. Our priorities – diversification, infrastructure promotion, re-engineering Oman’s business environment, human capital development, as well as employment generation, trade enhancement, creating in-country value and digital transformation – were established with Oman Vision 2040. They are now reinforced by our net-zero emissions target in 2050 and are being realised through progressive policies,” he said.

Commenting on the launch, Jana Treeck, OBG’s Managing Director for the Middle East, said the report highlights Oman’s progress in creating a pro-business environment that promotes both local value creation and foreign direct investment.

“Oman is making significant strides in economic diversification under Vision 2040, with its focus on sustainable growth and innovation providing a solid foundation for long-term success,” she said. “This report underscores the sultanate’s commitment to harnessing its competitive advantages and implementing forward-thinking strategies to unlock high-growth opportunities across key sectors.”

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

