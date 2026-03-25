RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda, impact on humanity, today announced the launch of its new report, Digital Assets and Tokenized Finance, at FII PRIORITY Miami.

The publication includes contributions from FII Institute Strategic Partners Fred Thiel, Chairman and CEO of MARA, and Ryan Hayward, Head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments at Barclays, as well as Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy & Operations at Circle, reflecting an ongoing conversation around digital assets and tokenization that has long been a staple of global financial debate at FII Institute discussions.

The publication argues that finance is entering a new phase, as tokenization shifts from speculative crypto activity toward real-world assets, faster settlement, and more accessible financial infrastructure. The report examines how digital assets, stablecoins, and tokenized finance are reshaping the way value is stored, transferred, and deployed across the global economy.

The report sets out several key findings:

Tokenization is scaling: tokenised U.S. Treasuries exceeded $8 billion in assets under management in 2025, tokenised gold reached $3.4 billion in market capitalization, and more than $10 billion in tokenised bonds have been issued.

Finance is becoming faster: tokenization can reduce settlement times from T+2 to near-instant settlement, improving capital efficiency and reducing friction.

Access can widen: the report highlights how digital finance can lower barriers to investment, expand access to credit, and reduce remittance costs, particularly in underserved markets.

Trust remains critical: the next phase of growth will depend on regulation, interoperability, and secure infrastructure that preserves confidence in digital money.

Infrastructure matters: digital finance depends on physical systems including data centers, energy, and computing capacity, making the sector part of a broader infrastructure story.

Launched at FII PRIORITY Miami, the report reflects FII Institute’s role as a global, inclusive, data-driven platform that brings together investors, policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to address pressing priorities and turn ideas into real-world solutions. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, FII Institute continues to develop practical insights on the forces shaping the future of humanity.

Read the report on our website: https://fii-institute.org/publication/digitized-assets-tokenized-finance-impact-report-2026/

About FII Institute

The FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Through its THINK, XCHANGE, and ACT pillars, the Institute fosters great ideas, empowers innovators, and invests in scalable solutions across critical sectors including AI and robotics, sustainability, healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: https://fii-institute.org

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