By 2031, 5G is expected to represent 88 percent of all mobile subscriptions in the region, totaling 84 million

The GCC is identified as a region with strong 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) uptake and an expected early adopter of 6G

Global 5G mobile subscriptions passed the three billion mark during the first quarter of 2026. In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), 5G subscription penetration reached 53 percent at the end of 2025, one of the highest rates globally. By 2031, GCC 5G subscription penetration is forecast to be just below 90 percent, ahead of many other regions. All this and more features in the June 2026 edition of the Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mobility Report (EMR).

The June 2026 report covers the same period (2025-2031) as the November 2025 edition, with updated statistics and forecasts.

The GCC has a small mobile subscriber base, yet it is notable for its high penetration, levels of urbanization and consumer spending power. Mobile subscriptions are expected to reach 95 million in 2031, up from 84 million in 2025. Legacy network subscriptions will decline as users migrate to next-generation connectivity. LTE subscriptions are forecast to drop from 35 million in 2025 to 8 million by 2031. Conversely, by the end of 2031, 5G is expected to represent 88 percent of all mobile subscriptions, totaling 84 million.

The report highlights that data consumption in the region continues to scale. Average monthly mobile data per active smartphone in the GCC is forecast to grow from 30 GB in 2025 to 49 GB in 2031. Total mobile data traffic in the GCC is forecast to grow from 1.8 EB per month in 2025 to 3.3 EB per month in 2031.

Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Gulf, says: “The GCC's early and extensive 5G deployments are driving a structural shift across the region's telecom sector. As traditional telcos transition into digital service providers, the adoption of AI, cloud computing and edge solutions, combined with network slicing, will be the critical next step to deliver customized connectivity.”

Globally, speed-based tariff plans for fixed wireless access (FWA) continue to appeal to service providers as a structured monetization strategy. 5G FWA connection uptake is strongest in North America, the Nordics, GCC countries and parts of Asia. In the GCC, FWA adoption is driven by demand for high-speed alternatives to fixed broadband and national initiatives aimed at reaching underserved areas and supporting smart-city ambitions.

The report also reflects the increasing industry focus on 6G, with standardization discussions underway. The GCC countries are expected to be among the early adopters of 6G, together with the US, China, Japan and South Korea, thanks to their early 5G launches.

Deep dive/partner use case articles in the June 2026 EMR include: