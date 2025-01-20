74% of respondents acknowledge the importance of upskilling for career growth, with an increasing demand for relevant training opportunities.

72% of job-seekers favour the NAFIS platform when searching for employment opportunities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - PwC Middle East, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), has released its latest Emiratisation Survey, Building on the Emiratisation success story. The survey highlights a significant positive shift in attitudes toward private sector employment, which now includes over 131,000 Emirati men and women. This milestone achievement reflects the remarkable progress in the Emiratisation agenda.

The survey, polled nationals across the public and private sectors as well as job seekers,and highlights the success of Emiratisation initiatives, with a notable rise in UAE nationals joining the private sector. While the numbers of Emiratis in the private sector have exceeded targets, the survey highlights the importance of strengthening retention strategies and career development pathways to ensure long-term success for Emiratis in private sector roles.

Khaled Bin Braik, Consulting Partner and Emiratisation Leader at PwC Middle East said: “Our Emiratisation survey indicates a significant shift in UAE nationals' career goals and their openness to private sector opportunities. While we've achieved remarkable progress in workforce integration, the focus now shifts to ensuring sustainable, long-term success. For lasting impact, private sector organisations must invest in developing robust talent pipelines that nurture and retain Emirati talent. At PwC Middle East we support the nation’s future leaders, with over 242 Emiratis now contributing across our offices. By prioritising local talent, we’re also helping upskill the region’s workforce for the demands of tomorrow.”

The survey underpins key themes as outlined below:

Shifting employee dynamics

The survey highlights that NAFIS has emerged as the platform of choice for workforce integration. With 72% of job seekers considering NAFIS as the most effective platform when looking for a job, this showcases its pivotal role in connecting national talents with private sector opportunities.

Enhanced sector mobility

In a notable shift from previous years, the survey reveals that 54% of public sector employees now express openness to private sector opportunities. This is particularly evident in mid-level employees and female professions, indicating the growing confidence in private sector career prospects.

Focus on retention and development

While the survey highlights significant progress in attracting Emirati talent, there is still a critical need for sustained focus on retention. 74% of job seekers and private sector employees highlight the importance of skill development as part of their career progression, while 75% express interest in entrepreneurial skill development. In response, employers are to improve their value proposition through personalised benefit packages, career growth opportunities and flexibility.

PwC Middle East continues to prioritise nationalisation as a core part of its strategy. Through its “Watani” programme, launched in 2014, PwC Middle East ensures national representation across its lines of services spanning diverse economic sectors providing unparalleled access to development and growth opportunities. This programme executes on PwC Middle East’s commitment to developing national talent into the region’s next generation of business leaders.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 12,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2025 PwC. All rights reserved

Contact:

Sima Samimi | sima.s.samimi@pwc.com

Report Link: https://pwc.to/3VEZNVG

More details:

@PwC_Middle_East on LinkedIn and Twitter