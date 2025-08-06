Muscat: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced that a total of 12,936 employment and replacement jobs were secured for Omanis in the first half of this year. This figure, encompassing both the public and private sectors, represents a completion rate of 38% of the ministry's annual target.

According to the Ministry's data, the breakdown of these jobs is as follows:

Public Sector: 2,316 jobs

Private Sector: 10,620 jobs

The report also detailed the number of training opportunities, which reached 4,292 in total, achieving a completion rate of 39%. These opportunities were distributed between 473 in the public sector and 3,819 in the private sector.

Combining both employment and training, the Ministry indicated that a total of 17,228 opportunities were created, resulting in an overall achievement rate of 38.28%.

The Ministry's figures also showed that the total number of employment opportunities, including jobs for those previously employed, reached 35,807. This total includes the 17,228 first-time job opportunities and 18,579 jobs for individuals who had been previously employed.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

