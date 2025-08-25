Over the last decade, branded residences have grown by 160% worldwide, proof of how much people value homes that combine prestige, security, and five-star services.

At the centre of this global rise is Dubai. According to PRIME by Betterhomes report – Branded Residences: Dubai vs The World, the city has positioned itself as the world’s leader in branded living. By 2030, there are expected to be around 1,400 branded residences developments globally, with the MENA region making up 25% of them. Dubai alone accounts for more than 140 projects set for delivery by 2031, cementing its place as the epicentre of this movement.

“Dubai has embraced the evolution of branded living in a way no other city has. Globally, branded residences have grown 160% in the past decade, and here in Dubai, we now lead the region with 61 completed projects and another 100 underway. This combination of scale and premium performance is why the city is setting a new standard for what branded residences represent worldwide,” said Louis Harding, CEO at Betterhomes.

Why Dubai Leads

Dubai’s success story isn’t by chance. It’s built on forward-thinking government policies, a welcoming business environment, and developers who continue to push boundaries with world-class projects in prime locations. Add to that the UAE’s growing population of high-net-worth individuals, and the result is a thriving market with strong rental yields, reliable capital appreciation, and residences that are often priced more competitively than other global hubs.

That’s why Dubai’s branded residences not only sell faster but also hold their value, often outperforming non-branded properties in terms of resale.

Dubai’s global edge

On average, branded residences in Dubai achieve a 40% premium compared to non-branded homes in the same area. But the appeal is about more than a brand name. Buyers are choosing the reassurance of trusted quality, elevated design, and the lifestyle that comes with globally recognised services.

The report highlights a few reasons why international buyers keep turning to Dubai:

100% foreign ownership

Zero income tax

Long-term Golden Visas for investors

Compared to other luxury markets, Dubai stands out; more affordable than Miami, more tax-friendly than London, and offering greater growth potential than Phuket.

As Louis Harding, CEO at Betterhomes, explains:

“Dubai’s leadership in branded residences reflects more than just impressive growth. It’s about the city’s unique ability to deliver both value for investors and an elevated lifestyle for residents. With branded homes achieving a 40% premium, Dubai isn’t simply keeping up with global demand; it’s setting the pace for the future of luxury living.”

A market on the rise

Dubai already has more than 50 completed branded residence projects, with many more on the horizon. Transaction volumes and values are climbing steadily, and the city’s position as a hub for luxury living is only getting stronger.

From its competitive advantages to the trust it inspires among investors and residents alike, Dubai has become the benchmark for branded residences worldwide.