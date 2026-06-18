Dubai, UAE: Luxury developer Keturah has welcomed the establishment of the new Dubai Longevity Authority, saying it shows the emirate leading the world in how cities are designed around how people live and thrive.

Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand, says developers in Dubai now have a key role to play in supporting the initiative by creating the homes and environments that make life better.

The Dubai Longevity Authority has been established to develop the emirate as the world's leading hub for regulated longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare, and open up channels for investment in the sector.

"This is exactly the kind of institutional commitment that sets Dubai apart,” said Al Gaddah. “A dedicated government body with a clear mandate to lead the world in longevity and wellness sends a message that resonates well beyond the healthcare sector.

"Developers in Dubai now have a framework to align with and a standard to meet. The residents who will live in the communities we are creating today deserve homes that reflect the same ambition the new authority represents; homes that make life better, and allow people to thrive."

Keturah has two luxury residential communities under development in Dubai which place wellness and healthy living at the heart of their design, construction and the everyday experience of the people who will call them home.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Keturah Resort, on the shores of Dubai Creek adjacent to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, will be the Middle East's first fully wellness-certified resort.

With creek-side mansions, apartments, a Ritz-Carlton boutique hotel and a standalone wellness centre, the resort is certified by Delos, the US-based wellness real estate and technology firm, and the International WELL Building Institute.

Keturah Reserve, the AED5.7 billion bio-living community under development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City's District 7, is the first development in the region to integrate wellness science into residential architecture at scale.

AED200 million has been invested in proprietary antimicrobial tiling, breathable wall systems and zero-VOC finishes which actively inhibit bacteria, regulate humidity and eliminate harmful airborne chemicals, creating homes where every surface contributes to healthier indoor living.

"The onus is on developers to ensure that the vision the Dubai Longevity Authority represents is reflected in every decision we make, from the materials we specify to the communities we design and the standards we build to," says Al Gaddah.

"Dubai is setting a standard the world will follow, and we have an opportunity to help define what healthier, longer and more fulfilling lives look like for generations to come."

For further press information please contact:

Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Email: tony@totalcompr.ae / narayan@totalcompr.ae