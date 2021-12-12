PHOTO
Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) have signed an agreement to incentivize and support local and international companies based at QFC to conduct innovation as well as research and development (R&D) activities in Qatar.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by QRDI Council’s Secretary General, Eng. Omar Ali Al-Ansari, and Mr. Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of Qatar Financial Centre during the inaugural event “QFC meets,” at the St. Regis Hotel.
During his speech, Eng. Omar Ali Al-Ansari emphasized the synergies between QFC as an entity that is looking to attract and host innovative businesses and QRDI Council, which seeks to support the integration of such companies into Qatar’s innovation ecosystem.
He stressed that there are multiple linkages that companies can benefit from and that QRDI Council can enable. For instance, the Council can connect local and international firms present in QFC with government agencies and large local enterprises, allowing the former to gain insight on some of the challenges uniquely present in Qatar and work towards building innovative and breakthrough solutions for these entities.
Eng. Al Ansari continued, “We are also glad to support newly registered businesses conduct R&D activities in Qatar, enabling them to draw on the wealth of knowledge held at our research and academic institutions. Having invested strongly in these assets over the year, Qatar has much to offer when it comes to leveraging world-class infrastructure.” He highlighted the recent launch of QRDI Portal, which enables collaboration opportunities between innovators, researchers, public and private companies as well as hospitals, labs, universities, and other institutions.
Cementing these remarks, QRDI Council and QFC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which seeks to encourage firms at QFCA to drive innovation and R&D activities in Qatar. At the same time, QRDI Council will work with QFC to facilitate connections of these businesses with actors across the innovation and research value chain.
Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Al-Jaida said: “We are pleased to partner with QRDI Council and see strong synergistic opportunities on the back of this agreement. As we celebrate the newly registered firms, we are certain that we can lend even more support through our work with QRDI Council and see that these new businesses become successfully integrated into the innovation ecosystem in Qatar and support the creation of an enhanced knowledge-based economy.”
-Ends-
About QRDI Council
Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council was established in 2018 to drive research, development, and innovation (RDI) efforts on a national level in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Second National Development Strategy (2018-2022). QRDI Council has developed a ten-year strategy, QRDI 2030, which seeks to create a locally empowered, globally connected RDI ecosystem, mobilizing leadership across government, academia and industry, to transform the social and economic future of Qatar. QRDI Council members include prominent national and international figures from various government and academic entities as well as industry experts.
About the Qatar Financial Center
The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.