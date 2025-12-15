Real assets CAGR also decreased by 0.2%, reaching $197 billion.

Most firms today rely on market performance, M&A, and advisor recruitment to capture revenue; however, they must have the ability to innovate and build internal capabilities to outperform peers.

Muscat – Oman’s financial wealth was evaluated to be at $115 billion between 2023 to 2024. Real assets CAGR decreased 0.2%, reaching $197 billion, with projected growth to $223 billion by 2029. And, liabilities remained stable at $13 billion.

Global Wealth Report 2025: Rethinking the Rules for Growth by Boston Consulting Group reveals that investable wealth is projected to grow from $79 billion in 2024 to $94 billion by 2029, with a 3.7% CAGR growth. Non-investable wealth, while declining slightly in 2024, is expected to recover with 1.9% annual growth through 2029.

Wealth continues to grow steadily, but the dynamics behind that growth are shifting—and the implications for firms are profound. Most firms have leaned heavily on market performance, M&A, and advisor hiring. While these levers remain important, they're not enough. The limiting factor for many firms isn't opportunity, but their ability to capture it from within.

The firms gaining traction are investing in the capabilities that matter most: a clearer market presence, more deliberate client acquisition, better-equipped advisors, and earlier, more relevant engagement with rising generations. Technology plays a central role in scaling these capabilities.

Lukasz Rey, Managing Director and Partner, said: "Oman's wealth management sector presents unique opportunities as the country continues its economic diversification journey. The key to success today is no longer merely about gaining market exposure or hiring senior bankers; it's about fostering internal growth. Companies that strategically prioritize advisor development, strengthen their brand identity, and embrace next-generation client strategies are positioned to capture the growing wealth in this dynamic market."

Key Oman Findings of BCG's New Proprietary Analysis:

Financial wealth totals $115 billion in 2024, positioned for growth to $135 billion by 2029 (3.2% CAGR)

Real assets stand at $197 billion in 2024, expected to grow to $223 billion by 2029 (CAGR: 2.5%).

Liabilities are projected to increase moderately to $15 billion by 2029 (CAGR: 2.9%)

Equities & Currency & Deposits are the dominant asset classes in 2024, valued at $40 billion and $28 billion, respectively. They are projected to grow to $44 billion and $33 billion by 2029, with CAGRs of 2% and 2.9%.

Bonds are expected to reach $2 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 2.3%.

Life Insurance & Pensions are valued at $1 billion in 2024 and projected to grow to $2 billion by 2029 (CAGR: 5.5%).

Other assets (e.g., alternative investments) are substantial at $44 billion in 2024, with a projected increase to $55 billion by 2029, reflecting diversified portfolios (CAGR: 4.3%).

Strategic Imperatives

According to the report, organic growth is emerging as a central focus of the performance agenda. The report identifies four high-impact levers for firms looking to elevate their organic growth engines:

Brand Differentiation: Building trust and relevance through clear identity and messaging while strengthening digital marketing

Building trust and relevance through clear identity and messaging while strengthening digital marketing GenAI-Driven Client Acquisition: Using agentic AI to identify high-potential prospects, build comprehensive profiles, and enable highly personal outreaches

Using agentic AI to identify high-potential prospects, build comprehensive profiles, and enable highly personal outreaches Data-Driven Recommendation Systems: By integrating data across all business lines, wealth managers can build a comprehensive view full of signals about what a client might need next

By integrating data across all business lines, wealth managers can build a comprehensive view full of signals about what a client might need next Next-Gen Client Engagement: Personalizing the client journey for younger investors with digital-native expectations

"Oman's wealth management landscape is evolving as local investors become more sophisticated and seek diversified investment opportunities. Companies that adopt AI for prospecting, tailor the onboarding experience, and leverage digital tools to enhance productivity are poised to capture the growing opportunities in this market. The steady growth trajectory provides a solid foundation for wealth managers who can adapt to changing client expectations," added Lukasz Rey, Managing Director and Partner at BCG.

