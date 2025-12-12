AIJRF- Dubai: H.E Dr. Mohammed Abdulzaher, the CEO of the H.E. Dr. Mohammed Abdulzaher, CEO of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) emphasized the significant growth expected in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector in the Gulf region over the next ten years, projected to reach $250 billion. This growth is driven by government investments in the sector, spearheaded by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Abdulzaher highlighted the importance of these substantial investments in the AI sector during a panel discussion hosted by Avasant, a leading global consulting firm, at the Burj Al Arab on : “Vision to Velocity: Shaping the Next Era of Globalization with AI and Digital Workforce,” . The event brought together prominent figures, top corporate leaders, and influential decision-makers from across the Middle East in the AI and advanced technology sectors.

Dr. Abdulzaher said : " the GCC is emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for artificial intelligence (AI), with the AI sector. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are driving the expansion, together accounting for more than 60% of AI-related investments in the Gulf."

AI and Next Era of Globalization

The topic for discussion “Vision to Velocity: Shaping the Next Era of Globalization with AI and Digital Workforce,” was led by Kevin S. Parikh, Global CEO and Chairman, Avasant. Parikh, an internationally recognized strategist and author, hosted the session and was accompanied by senior partners and regional leadership from Avasant.

This was a meeting of minds, exploring how artificial intelligence, national digital agendas, and emerging technologies are reshaping economic priorities across the region and globally. Participants examined the Middle East’s growing role as a global hub for AI development, digital infrastructure, and innovation-driven industries.

He affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has become a globally attractive environment for top human talent, supported by its diverse economic and cultural capability.

Saudi Arabia & UAE

Dr. Mohamed Abdulzaher said the surge is underpinned by large-scale government spending, rapid development of smart infrastructure, and increasing flows of international capital into advanced technology projects.

He added: " the UAE’s announcement in May of plans to build an Emirati–American AI complex with a total capacity of 5 gigawatts, positioning the country as a regional hub for high-performance computing."

Global technology firms are also expanding their footprint. Microsoft said last month it will raise its total investments in the UAE to more than $15 billion by the end of 2029, after receiving licenses from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to export Nvidia chips for use in its data centres in the country.

The company had already invested $1.5 billion in 2024 to acquire a minority stake in Abu Dhabi–based AI firm G42, part of a broader strategy to deepen its presence in the Gulf’s fast-growing digital economy.

He added that Saudi Arabia is currently the most dynamic and fastest-growing AI and data market in the Middle East, with the Kingdom targeting more than $140 billion in investments over the next decade. The planned spending is being advanced through partnerships with global firms including Blackstone, BlackRock, Global AI, Nvidia, and Amazon, as Riyadh accelerates its strategy to build a competitive, high-tech economy.



Main Discussions

The Avasant main discussions centered on several key themes:

• The rapid acceleration of transformation initiatives driven by national digital strategies and sovereign investments

• The region’s expanding influence in global technology ecosystems

• The emergence of AI-enabled operating models and digital platforms transforming competitive advantage

• The rising importance of future-ready talent, digital skills, and workforce modernization in a multi-polar economy

About AIJRF



Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) (AIJRF),is the World’s First Research Think Tank Specializing in Media, AI, and Content Creation.

Founded in 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF) is the world’s first global research Think Tank dedicated to the study of media, artificial intelligence, content creation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the humanities. It was established by a group of professors and researchers specializing in these fields.

The AIJRF leads over 20 international initiatives in artificial intelligence, including the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Forum, the Global Artificial Intelligence Journalism Index (GAIJI), the Arab Artificial Intelligence Index in Universities (AIU), the AI Skills Camp for Students, and the AI Skills Challenge for University Youth.

AIJRF offers more than 120 training programs, including a professional diploma in areas such as: content creation and artificial intelligence, AI technologies and smart government services, AI and media industries, Metaverse media, and AI in education skills, among more than 20 specialized training tracks. These programs aim to integrate AI tools and solutions into key professional and educational sectors.

In 2021, the AIJRF has published the world’s first ethical and professional guide for AI-powered content creation, titled The Ethical Guide for AI Journalism. In 2024, it released the second edition under the title: The Professional and Ethical Guide for Using AI Technologies in Content Creation (AIJEC).

