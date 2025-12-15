Real assets saw an even stronger increase of 10.2%, reaching $2.18 trillion in 2024 from $1.98 trillion in 2023.

Most firms today rely on market performance, M&A, and advisor recruitment to capture revenue; however, they must have the ability to innovate and build internal capabilities to outperform peers.

Dubai – The UAE’s financial wealth grew by 9.5% between 2023 to 2024, rising from $1.05 trillion to $1.15 trillion. Real assets experienced a 10.2% increase, reaching $2.18 trillion from $1.98 trillion, with projected growth to $3.21 trillion by 2029. In parallel, liabilities rose by 9.8% to $207 billion in 2024, showing steady and balanced financial growth.

The Global Wealth Report 2025: Rethinking the Rules for Growth by Boston Consulting Group reveals that investable wealth is projected to grow from $942 billion in 2024 to $1.34 trillion by 2029, with a 7.2% CAGR. Non-investable wealth grows more modestly, but picks up pace post-2024, suggesting a shift in asset allocation or valuation.

Wealth continues to grow steadily, but the dynamics behind that growth are shifting—and the implications for firms are profound. Most firms have leaned heavily on market performance, M&A, and advisor hiring. While these levers remain important, they’re not enough. The limiting factor for many firms isn’t opportunity, but their ability to capture it from within.

The firms gaining traction are investing in the capabilities that matter most: a clearer market presence, more deliberate client acquisition, better-equipped advisors, and earlier, more relevant engagement with rising generations. Technology plays a central role in scaling these capabilities.

Lukasz Rey, Managing Director and Partner, said: “The key to success today is no longer merely about gaining market exposure or hiring senior bankers; it’s about fostering internal growth. Companies that strategically prioritize advisor development, strengthen their brand identity, and embrace next-generation client strategies are outpacing their competitors—not only in revenue generation but also in achieving higher valuation multiples.”

The key UAE findings of BCG’s new proprietary analysis are:

Cross-border wealth surged by 11.1% between 2023 - 2024 in the UAE, given increasing demand for geographic diversification and safe havens.

Financial wealth reaches $1.15 trillion in 2024, with strong projected growth to $1.63 trillion by 2029 (7.3% CAGR)

Real assets rose to $2.18 trillion in 2024 and are expected to hit $3.21 trillion by 2029 (CAGR: 8.1%).

Liabilities climbed to $207 billion in 2024, with projections indicating $326 billion by 2029 (CAGR: 9.5%)

Equities & Currency & Deposits are the dominant asset classes in 2024, valued at $374 billion and $306 billion respectively. They are projected to grow to $554 billion and $435 billion by 2029, with CAGRs of 8.2% and 7.3%.

Bonds, though smaller at $15 billion in 2024, are the fastest-growing asset class, expected to reach $25 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 11%.

Life Insurance & Pensions are valued at $24 billion in 2024 and projected to grow modestly to $32 billion by 2029 (CAGR: 5.7%).

Other assets (e.g., alternative investments) are substantial at $428 billion in 2024, with a projected increase to $586 billion by 2029, reflecting diversified portfolios (CAGR: 6.5%).

Strategic Imperatives

According to the report, organic growth is emerging as a central focus of the performance agenda. The report identifies four high-impact levers for firms looking to elevate their organic growth engines:

Brand Differentiation : Building trust and relevance through clear identity and messaging while strengthening digital marketing

: Building trust and relevance through clear identity and messaging while strengthening digital marketing GenAI-Driven Client Acquisition : Using agentic AI to identify high-potential prospects, build comprehensive profiles, and enable highly personal outreaches

: Using agentic AI to identify high-potential prospects, build comprehensive profiles, and enable highly personal outreaches Data-Driven Recommendation Systems : By integrating data across all business lines, wealth managers can build a comprehensive view full of signals about what a client might need next.

: By integrating data across all business lines, wealth managers can build a comprehensive view full of signals about what a client might need next. Next-Gen Client Engagement: Personalizing the client journey for younger investors with digital-native expectations

“In the UAE’s fast-evolving wealth landscape, success will hinge on more than market momentum - it will depend on how effectively firms integrate AI and human insight to deliver hyper-personalized client experiences. The firms that invest in intelligence-driven engagement and digital trust will not only capture growth but shape the future of wealth management in the region,” said Mohammad Khan, Managing Director and Partner at BCG

