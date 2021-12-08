The "Car Design Award”, established in 1984 on the initiative of Auto&Design magazine, honours this year the PEUGEOT brand in the "Brand Design Language" category for its transversal stylistic language, which is expressed throughout its product range

According to the jury, “the new PEUGEOT range shows the brand evolving in terms of sportiness and refinement, adding provocatively strong lines that remain consistent with the brand's historical roots”.

Matthias HOSSANN, Director of PEUGEOT Design, was very pleased to receive the award, an important international recognition that is associated with the great commercial success of the most recent products of PEUGEOT brand.

Matthias HOSSANN, PEUGEOT Design Director

The 2021 edition of the "Car Design" award goes to PEUGEOT for its latest creations. Created in 1984 on the initiative of Mr. Fulvio CINTI, founder and director of the world- renowned Auto&Design magazine, this prestigious prize rewards projects that make a significant contribution to the evolution of automotive design.

It is awarded by a jury of 12 experts, all journalists from leading international automotive publications, for an objective assessment of global automotive design.

The award ceremony took place on November 30th, via streaming, from the National Automobile Museum of Turin. Of the three award categories (“Production Car”, “Concept Car” and “Brand Design Language”), 10 finalists were evaluated and the trophy went to PEUGEOT in the “Brand Design Language” section.

The category “Brand Design Language” considers the brand design, the way in which a brand expresses its codes and values through a coherent and attractive product range.

As PEUGEOT Design Director Matthias HOSSANN is very honoured by this important recognition for the PEUGEOT brand: “I am delighted to receive this award. It comes at a crucial time for the Brand which, with the all-new PEUGEOT 308, takes design and personality to a new, even bolder and more innovative level. Our new brand image was inaugurated with the new PEUGEOT 308 and has revolutionised the way we communicate our values. Our roots reach deep into a glorious past, but also project us into an exciting future.”

This award follows the one received by the new PEUGEOT 2008 in 2019, in the "Production Car" category. It confirms the consistency with which PEUGEOT is evolving in terms of dynamism and upmarket positioning, working on bold and strong lines, consistent with the historical roots of a brand born in 1810.

The front face of the new PEUGEOT 308, with its new identity, unveiled at the beginning of the year, marks a new chapter in the history of the brand and heralds the evolution of its future design.

