Dubai, United Arab Emirates – EY announces the appointment of Yasmeen Muhtaseb as Chief Operating Officer (COO) across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, effective 1 July 2024. Yasmeen will oversee the business operations and continued integration of the region.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, says:

“Business in the MENA region today is evolving rapidly and organizations are adopting new behaviors to be more innovative, agile, and seamless in their operations. EY’s dedication to process optimization and fostering a collaborative environment has allowed us to maintain our position at the forefront of client service and industry transformation.”

“Yasmeen has been a key figure in driving our teaming and collaborative efforts, strengthening our focus on the future of work to accelerate EY MENA’s operational excellence through the next phase of our growth journey. Now, as COO, she will oversee our strategy for cross-border optimization and employee empowerment in the region.”

Yasmeen Muhtaseb, EY MENA Chief Operating Officer, says:

“The MENA region is not only seeing an extraordinary level of financial investments being made by local and international organizations, but a commitment to elevating technology, efficiency, and talent. It is critical that operation leaders seize the opportunity to build enterprise resilience and reframe the future of their organizations. I am proud to lead EY’s efforts to continue to transform its business at speed while also putting our people at the center of all that we do.”

“For 100 years EY has not only led industry advancements across the MENA region but created long-term value by investing in the development of its employees. I believe that our pledge to sustainability, wellness, and diversity and inclusion has allowed us to not only accelerate our growth as an organization, but to better serve our clients in an ever-changing landscape.”

Yasmeen has been with EY for over 25 years, first starting her career as a fresh graduate. She has ascended through various leadership roles, her most recent being the EY MENA Consulting Deputy Leader and COO. In addition, Yasmeen has served as an advisor on EY global, area, and regional governing bodies.

