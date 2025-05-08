Dubai, Zurich: Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management business continues its Middle East expansion. Rami Saad joins the local Dubai-based team with immediate effect to meet the growing client demand across the region.

Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management business announces today the appointment of Rami Saad as a Client Adviser in Dubai, responding to growing client demand amid the firm’s continued growth. He joins from Mirabaud Group, where he was a senior Relationship Manager and contributed to the Bank's expansion strategy in the MENA region, most recently in Abu Dhabi, managing a large client portfolio, Before, Rami Saad also worked at Heritage Capital and Deloitte. He holds a degree in Economics from the American University of Beirut and a master's in finance from the George Washington University School of Business in Finance.

Rothschild & Co offers independent advice, discretionary investment management and advisory services in the Middle East to ultra-high-net worth families, entrepreneurs, charities, and foundations. The launch of the Wealth Management business in Dubai last year is aligned with the group’s strategy of investing in markets where it already has a solid network and reputation.

Sascha Benz, Country Head for Rothschild & Co’s Wealth Management business in the Middle East, said: "We are pleased with the strong momentum of our business in Dubai and recognition from our clients for our independent and holistic Wealth Management services. Our success to date allows us to further expand our team and capabilities in Dubai, reinforcing our long-term commitment to this strategically important market, which continues to evolve as a global wealth hub. We are confident that Rami's extensive experience and network will significantly enhance our continued success in the region."

Since opening in 2024, the Wealth Management Middle East team has successfully expanded its presence and enhanced services to qualified clients among local investors, business owners and wealthy local and international families working closely with the local Global Advisory business, which has been established in the Middle East for nearly 20 years.

About Rothschild & Co, Wealth and Asset Management

Rothschild & Co is family-controlled and independent and has been at the centre of the world’s financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,600 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Five Arrows, its alternative assets arm.

Wealth Management offers its clients an objective long-term perspective on investing, structuring and safeguarding assets, to help them preserve and grow their wealth. Asset Management offers innovative investment solutions in a variety of asset classes, designed around the needs of each and every client. We serve a diverse client base from our offices in France (Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Aix-en-Provence), United Kingdom and Channel Islands (London, Guernsey, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds), Switzerland (Zurich, Geneva), Germany (Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, Hamburg), Belgium (Brussels), Italy (Milan), Israel (Tel Aviv), United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Spain (Madrid), Luxembourg and Monaco. Wealth and Asset Management assets total some €124 billion.