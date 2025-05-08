DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- NEP Group, the leading media services provider for live sports and entertainment worldwide, continues to invest in the Middle East and Asia and today announced that experienced media industry executive Mohammad Hammoud will join NEP’s Middle East and Asia business on 12 May as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to Martin Stewart, who is serving as interim regional president in addition to his role as NEP Group CEO, and to Mike Werteen, NEP’s Global CCO.

Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Hammoud’s career spans more than 20 years in the media and advertising industry, and he brings a wealth of strategy, commercial and transformation leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining NEP, he served as VP Commercial & Strategic Advisor for Rotana Media Services in Riyadh where he advised the executive team on market trends and a range of topics and initiatives including investment strategies, tender responses, revenue diversification, digital transformation, sales optimization, regulatory issues, and risk management. Before his most recent role, he worked as a sales manager in the PR & advertising industry in Jeddah.

His first priorities will be to meet with customers and company staff across NEP’s locations in UAE, KSA, India and Singapore. Next week, he will join the NEP team at CABSAT 2025 in Dubai (13-15 May, Stand PD52), the industry show promoting the future of media and entertainment in the Middle East and Asia.

At CABSAT, NEP senior staff including Mohammad Hammoud and Chief Technology Officer Jean Claude Rahme, among others, will be present to meet with strategic partners. The company will also highlight its outside broadcast (OB) fleet supporting the region, including its brand-new OB facility, which will be available to tour.

Martin Stewart said: “I’m very pleased that Mohammad is joining our team at a time of opportunity in the region and for NEP as we continue to expand our service offerings. His market insights and experience in building strategic, high-performing sales teams will be invaluable as we look to grow our footprint and reach in Singapore, India, the Middle East and all of Asia. I’m excited to see Mohammad leading our commercial efforts.”

Mohammad Hammoud said about his new role: “I am thrilled to join the NEP team as CCO to continue building on the company’s momentum and growth. It’s an exciting time for us to expand our reach and to introduce our customers to a full range of customer-driven, innovative solutions, for any size or type of production. I couldn’t be happier, and I am eager to begin meeting with colleagues and customers starting next week in Dubai.”

