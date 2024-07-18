DUBAI – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries, announces the expansion of its Middle East and Africa (MEA) development team. This strategic move underscores Wyndham’s dedication to enhancing its presence and fostering growth across these dynamic regions, marking the largest team to date dedicated to development in the MEA region.



A Growing Team in a Key Market

Charl Nel and Jean-Claude Abi Khalil have been newly appointed as Development Managers for the Middle East & Africa, based in Wyndham’s regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE. Their extensive experience and unique skill sets in hospitality position Wyndham to grow and strengthening connections within the region.

Charl Nel brings a wealth of knowledge from previous industry roles in development with over 15 years of experience in hospitality and real estate across Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Having held previous roles in companies like Hilton, Radisson Hotel Group, and TUI Group, Charl was responsible for driving multiple hotel growth through management and franchise agreements across various regions. His focus areas will include Southern, Eastern and Central Africa, in addition to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, leveraging his deep understanding of these markets.

Jean-Claude Abi Khalil has a robust background in hotel operations, sales and asset management. With over 24 years of experience in hospitality, he has a proven track record of transforming operations and leading strategic rebranding initiatives to enhance market positioning and guest experience. Jean-Claude’s focus will include Western and Northern Africa, in addition to the GCC region, where his operational experience will be invaluable.

"Having Charl and Jean-Claude join our team brings vital expertise and regional insights that will strengthen our development efforts and help us achieve our strategic growth objectives in the Middle East and Africa. These vibrant markets offer immense potential, and building on our dedicated and skilled team contributes to our growth opportunity in the region.”

- Govind Mundra, Head of Development for Middle East and Africa

Key Markets for Growth

Charl and Jean-Claude report to Head of Development for MEA, Govind Mundra, who took his position in the region last year following extensive experience in hospitality development with Wyndham and other leisure brands. Mundra currently leads the expansion of Wyndham's portfolio in the region and oversees strategic initiatives to provide industry-leading value to owners, of which the growing team will continue to drive.

The expanded team will focus on key markets in the GCC, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as targeted regions in Africa such as Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Wyndham hotels in the Middle East participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world’s most generous hotel rewards program with more than 60,000+ hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 876,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers approximately 108 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com.

