DUBAI – Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) continues to build its presence and reputation in MEACA with the appointment of Wassim Nasrallah as Head of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia (MEACA), effective immediately. He is based in Dubai and reports to Andrew Benton, Executive Managing Director, Head of Northern Europe & MEACA.

In this role, Wassim will be responsible for driving the growth of Natixis IM and its unique affiliate-led model, in key markets across the region. Wassim’s priority will be to support clients and prospects across the region with their long-term investment goals, leveraging the resources of Natixis IM and the expertise of its 15 affiliate investment managers.

“This is an exciting time for our MEACA business following a very strong 2023, therefore we are delighted to have Wassim onboard to steer the business into an even stronger 2024 and beyond,” said Andrew Benton, Executive Managing Director, Northern Europe & MEACA. “Wassim brings extensive experience in asset management and wider capital markets activity, and I am confident his expertise and leadership will allow us to strengthen our market presence in the region and better serve our current and future clients.”

Wassim joins Natixis IM with 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He began his career at Lehman Brothers in 1994, spending 14 years there where he ran generalist sales in the Middle East, before moving on to Gottex Fund Management. In 2011 he joined Principal Asset Management to establish the company’s presence in the region in his role as Managing Director, Head of Middle East & Africa.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers’ multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world’s largest asset managers1 with more than $1.1 trillion assets under management2 (€1.1 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers delivers a diverse range of solutions across asset classes, styles, and vehicles, including innovative environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies and products dedicated to advancing sustainable finance. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers’ affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Dorval Asset Management; Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; MV Credit; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Thematics Asset Management; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers’ website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers’ distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers S.A. (Luxembourg), Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2023 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 17th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2022.

2 Assets under management (“AUM”) of current affiliated entities measured as of September 30, 2023 are $1,179.7 billion (€1,114.3 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of non-regulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.

