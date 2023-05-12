Abu Dhabi: The Board of Waha Capital PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company (ADX: WAHA), has appointed Mohamed Al Nowais as Managing Director to accelerate the Company’s growth strategy for its capital markets and direct investments businesses.

Mr. Al Nowais brings continuity and strong knowledge of the business, having been a Board member at Waha Capital since 2018. In his role as Managing Director, he will be responsible for leading the Company and continuing to help grow its businesses. His strong background and knowledge of the Company will help to grow the Public Markets business, which manages emerging market credit and equity funds and which is leveraging its strong multi-year track record of outperformance to attract significant third-party capital and the Private Investments business, which is actively investing internationally through its Global Opportunities strategy.

In addition to his role as a Director of Waha Capital, Mr. Al Nowais is the Managing Director of AMEA Power and the Executive Director at AlNowais Investments Company. He is also a Board member for Al Dhafra Insurance Company P.S.C. and Abu Dhabi National Industrial Projects (ADNIP). Mr. Al Nowais previously held roles in Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and J.P. Morgan in New York.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The Company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business (operated by Waha Investment PrJSC, a wholly owned subsidiary) offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach focused on direct investments, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.