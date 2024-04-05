Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: W Abu Dhabi, the luxurious 5-star hotel on Yas Island is pleased to announce the appointment of Deivid Paiva as the new Director Of Culinary. With a rich history as the hotel's Executive Chef, this appointment underscores Deivid's commitment to elevating the culinary experience and introducing unique innovations to the menu. With his expertise, guests can anticipate unforgettable dining experiences that blend sophistication with creativity, promising a culinary journey like no other.

With over 17 years of experience in the culinary industry, Deivid Paiva brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Director of Culinary at W Abu Dhabi. In his new capacity, he will assume responsibility for a variety of culinary endeavors at the hotel. This includes overseeing diverse culinary concepts across each outlet, conducting continuous research to foster innovative ideas, and sourcing the highest quality ingredients to craft exceptional menus. Additionally, Deivid will spearhead unique initiatives aimed at enhancing the gastronomic experience for guests while ensuring alignment with both the hotel and guests' core values. Deivid will also work to introduce sustainable and ethical practices and provide leadership and guidance to the culinary staff within each outlet, ensuring seamless kitchen operations and the creation of dishes that surpass expectations.

Since joining W Abu Dhabi in 2022, Deivid Paiva has made a significant impact across all of the hotel's dining outlets - Garage, W Lounge, WET Deck, Amici, and Angar. Demonstrating his culinary excellence, he has infused each venue with his unique flair, delivering an unparalleled dining experience that is unrivaled in the industry. While working at W Abu Dhabi, Deivid has also introduced noteworthy initiatives under his leadership, the innovative waste reduction strategies, exemplified by the 'Looped In' event in January 2023 and the introduction of a food waste management platform in his kitchens called Winnow. The exclusive zero waste inspired dinner featured a six-course menu, showcasing Deivid's commitment to promoting responsible cooking practices and spreading awareness to the community. His culinary excellence and leadership has also earned him recognition in Hotelier’s ‘Executive Chef Power List 2023’.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Deivid Paiva shares his vision for W Abu Dhabi, ‘I want to make W Abu Dhabi the ultimate luxury destination for culinary experiences that ignite curiosity and expand guests' horizons, in line with the W Hotels brand. I aspire for guests to eagerly anticipate dining at the hotel and to bring joy through the art of food. My passion and heart are my guiding forces and I look forward to leaving a lasting impression on every individual who dines at W Abu Dhabi.’

Originally from Algarve, Portugal, Deivid's journey began in local restaurants where he honed his skills using natural native ingredients, blending traditional techniques with innovative approaches. His career has taken him across the world, from Europe to the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Notably, he was part of the team that hosted Queen Elizabeth II at a Gala Dinner at the Michelin-Starred Restaurant, Chapter One, in Ireland. Deivid has also left his mark on prestigious hotels such as the Hilton Hotel Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers in Jumeirah Dubai, The Ritz-Carlton in TianJin, and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Doha, BeiJing, Dubai and Bangkok, where he introduced unique menu concepts and signature dishes, leaving a mark at each hotel.

Drawing from his family’s rich culinary heritage and his experiences around the globe, Deivid Paiva has cultivated a signature culinary style that transcends borders. With influences ranging from Europe's classical techniques to the Middle East's vibrant spices and Asia's innovative flavors, Deivid's culinary flair reflects a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. Whether reinventing classic dishes with a modern twist or incorporating diverse culinary landscapes from his past experiences, Deivid's goal is to evoke a sense of nostalgia for guests' hometown flavors or transport them on a culinary journey around the world. He delights in playing with bold flavors and textures, ensuring that each dish delivers an unforgettable and unexpected experience for every guest.

