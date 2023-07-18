VTMarkets, a leading global forex broker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eslam Elshafay as Operations Manager for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. With a wealth of experience in the forex industry, including a successful tenure at Accuindex, Eslam brings valuable expertise to his new role.

Eslam Elshafay joins VTMarkets with a remarkable track record in the field, having served as the CS & Operations Manager at Accuindex for two and a half years. During his time at Accuindex, Eslam showcased exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of operational efficiency in the forex market. His dedication to providing exceptional customer service and driving operational excellence played a pivotal role in Accuindex's success.

With over five years of experience in the forex industry, Eslam possesses a comprehensive understanding of the market's dynamics and a keen eye for identifying emerging trends. His expertise in risk management, compliance, and operational strategies will prove instrumental in further enhancing VTMarkets' position as a leading player in the industry.

As the Operations Manager for VTMarkets in the MENA region, Eslam Elshafay will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, ensuring seamless execution of services, and maintaining the highest standards of customer satisfaction. His strong leadership abilities and strategic vision will help streamline internal processes, drive organizational growth, and foster a culture of excellence within the MENA region.

I am thrilled to be joining VTMarkets as their Operations Manager for the MENA region," said Eslam Elshafay. VTMarkets is renowned for its commitment to providing clients with innovative trading solutions and exceptional service. I look forward to working closely with the talented team in the region and contributing to the company's continued success in the global forex market.

About VTMarkets:

VT Markets, founded in 2015, is a global multi-asset CFD broker. Our mission is to build a next generation platform with a superior trading environment for every trader across the globe. VT Markets is more than a platform, it is a place to capture market opportunities and achieve your own success. Join us and experience the difference today.