Victaulic, the US-headquartered expert in mechanical pipe joining systems, announces the strategic hire of Neil Wypior as offsite construction manager, KSA. With extensive expertise in industrialized construction and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) solutions, along with a specialization in modular construction, Neil will drive Victaulic’s growth and presence across Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia continues to experience a surge in construction across megaprojects, housing, infrastructure, and more. We are thrilled to welcome Neil to the Victaulic team. His unparalleled experience and 360-degree knowledge of our industries make Neil the perfect fit for our vision of growth and innovation,” commented Branden Kotyk, vice president and general manager, EMEA, Victaulic.

Neil’s most recent experience was as an industrialized construction consultant (MEP) for NEOM. Prior to that he was the founder and managing director of EVO MEP and managing director of PREFAB MEP. Further, Neil is widely recognized as a thought leader, actively contributing to MEP innovation through associations, events, and educational activities.

“I’m delighted to join Victaulic and embark on this new chapter of my career. Having used Victaulic solutions myself through my years as a skilled tradesman, I have always understood the value and potential of Victaulic's systems to revolutionize the industry. I’m eager to leverage my knowledge of the Saudi Arabia market to make a meaningful impact on construction in the region,” said Neil.

Neil Wypior is based in Saudi Arabia and can be contacted at neil.wypior@victaulic.com.

