Dubai, UAE: Taking a step ahead in its commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), VFS Global has appointed Tariq Ahmad as its first-ever Head of Empowerment and Inclusion for UAE.

In line with the UAE government's vision to maximise employment of UAE nationals in the private sector, Tariq will steer the company's Emiratisation strategy, policy and procedures to faciliate skilling and employment opportunities. He will be responsible for the selection, retention and career development of UAE nationals, facilitating their integration in the VFS Global workforce, both in the UAE and globally.

In this role, Tariq will also focus on enhancing multi-cultural awareness within the organisation, and further build on the organisation’s DEI efforts.

Mr. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, VFS Global said, "As an organisation that works across 144 countries serving 69 governments across the globe, diversity is the cornerstone of our operations. To us, Inclusion is our ethos and an integral part of our people first policy. We are excited to have Tariq join our team, and we look forward to the expertise and experience he is going to bring in to help us evolve as both an employer and a service provider in the UAE.

“We are aligned with the country’s ambition as shared by Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, who once said “Our youth is creative and innovative, and we should guide them so they can contribute greatly to the economic development of the UAE with their ideas and capabilities”.”

Speaking about the role, Mr. Tariq Ahmad said, “I am very pleased to be joining VFS Global and am looking forward to taking VFS Global’s commitment to its people and communities to the next level by identifying the right roles and the right people in the UAE. This includes the focus area of DEI, an area of prime importance in the company’s Sustainability undertaking of providing equal opportunities across communities.

“In accordance with the wise words of His Highness the President of the UAE Shiekh Mohammed Bin Zayed “The UAE has always been, and still is, a proponent of peace and a symbol of tolerance among people”.”

Tariq has extensive experience in Human Resources, having led Emiratisation programmes as well as recruitment, competence development, organisation design and labor relations activities in organisations such as Emirates Airlines and Al Futtaim.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 69 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,300 Application Centres in 144 countries. The company has processed over 266 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.

