Press Release – Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury hospitality management, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony E Wright as the new Vice President of Operations. Anthony joins UHM with an extensive background in the hospitality industry, bringing over 20 years of experience in hotel management and operations.

In his new role, Anthony will lead the UHM Middle East team reporting to CEO Greg O’Stean, focusing on the seamless transition of new acquisitions and ensuring the profitable operations of all UHM hotels and holiday homes in the Middle East.

"Joining United Hospitality Management is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to a company with a strong legacy in the hospitality industry," said Anthony E Wright. "My vision is to drive operational excellence and innovation, ensuring our properties deliver unparalleled guest experiences while achieving sustainable growth."

Anthony's impressive career includes leadership roles with prestigious hospitality brands such as Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hilton, Millennium Hotels and Centara Hotels. His track record of opening and managing successful hotels, coupled with his strategic vision and people management skills, positions him as a key asset to UHM.

Greg O’Stean, Chief Executive Officer of United Hospitality Management said, "Anthony's extensive experience and proven leadership in the hospitality industry will be invaluable to our team," "His ability to drive guest satisfaction, revenues, and operational efficiency will undoubtedly enhance our service offerings and contribute to our continued success."

United Hospitality Management (UHM) boasts over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise, managing assets exceeding USD 1 billion. The company has partnered with world-class brands such as IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes. UHM is renowned for its innovative services and concepts, dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry.

For more information about United Hospitality Management, its expert team and their work, visit www.unitedhospitality.com.

For further information please contact Brazen MENA at

E: UHM@brazenmena.com

About United Hospitality Management

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. A leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, UHM has partnered with world-class brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 Billion in assets under management.

UHM offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation with strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.