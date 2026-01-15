Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is pleased to announce the appointment of Saloni Mehta as Director of People & Culture.

Widely recognised for her outstanding contributions to human capital development and organisational leadership. Her leadership approach is grounded in strategic planning and the belief that every team member should have a meaningful personal development plan, creating clear pathways for growth while fostering a culture of accountability and excellence.

Saloni brings extensive experience across luxury hospitality, joining the property from Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, where she most recently served as Director of Human Resources. Her career also includes senior leadership roles with Wasl, as well as at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore - the first Ritz-Carlton property in India.

With expertise spanning both talent acquisition and talent development, Saloni’s experience within hotel operations has shaped a well-rounded and commercially attuned leadership style. This operational foundation enables her to translate business objectives seamlessly into people strategies, ensuring strong alignment between organisational goals, performance outcomes, and workplace culture.

In her role as Director of People & Culture, Saloni will lead all People & Culture functions at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, overseeing talent acquisition, learning and development, employee engagement, and organisational strategy. Her focus will centre on building capability, strengthening leadership pathways, and supporting a workplace culture where empowered and engaged teams drive service excellence.

About The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Set along the waterfront with uninterrupted views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is a destination where moments become memories. Inspired by Renaissance architecture and accented with Arabian elegance, the resort’s ten stately buildings curve gracefully around one of the city’s largest outdoor pools, framed by manicured gardens and artfully designed water features.

Here, 506 luxury rooms and suites, along with elegant venues, offer spaces for life’s milestones, from quiet escapes to grand celebrations. Eight distinctive restaurants, including three signature venues, take guests on journeys of flavour, each experience guided by the renowned Ritz-Carlton service.

A leading MICE destination, the resort offers over 17,000 square metres of exquisitely appointed event space. From the grand 1,550 square-metre Roma Ballroom, one of Abu Dhabi’s largest, to the elegant Venezia Ballroom framed by breathtaking views of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, complemented by 16 refined meeting rooms and scenic outdoor venues, every setting is designed for exceptional conferences, product launches, and weddings.

From sunrises over the Grand Canal to sunsets igniting the mosque’s domes, every moment is thoughtfully orchestrated to be more than remembered - to be felt, celebrated, and treasured for a lifetime.

