Reinforced importance of regional cooperation as a driver of sustainable economic development

Addressed continuous efforts in setting climate change policies and solutions

Manama: As part of the recent visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Dr. Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, visited Bapco Energies companies; the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) and Tatweer Petroleum, to discuss potential business opportunities in the energy sector and strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

His Excellency the Jordanian Minister and senior officials were received by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, alongside leadership from Bapco Energies including His Excellency Mr. Abdulla Jehad Al Zain, Chairman of Bapco and Board Member of Bapco Energies, Mr. Mark Thomas, Group CEO of Bapco Energies, Dr. Abdulrahman Jawahery, Bapco CEO, and Mr. Johann Pleininger, CEO of Tatweer Petroleum.

Highlighting the important role of the energy sector and its wider socio-economic impact, Mr. Mark Thomas commented, “Under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Bapco Energies, we are reinforcing our strategic partnerships with best-in-class companies in the energy sector to enhance operational excellence. By embracing cutting-edge technologies, making substantial investments, and cultivating a culture of innovation, we aim to elevate the Kingdom's stature as a prominent global energy participant and effectively achieve the objectives set forth in the Economic Vision 2030.

Mr. Thomas stressed the importance of bolstering regional cooperation in the field of energy as a key driver of sustainable development and economic growth and in achieving energy security across the region. Mr. Thomas also outlined the key developments taking place in Bahrain’s energy sector highlighting the recent launch of Bapco Energies’ new identity which comes in the context of the Kingdom’s National Energy Strategy that is driving investments into diversifying energy sources and improving infrastructure projects.

Following his successful visit to Bapco, His Excellency Dr. Saleh A. Al-Kharabsheh paid a similar visit to Tatweer Petroleum, during which he met with Mr. Johann Pleininger, Tatweer Petroleum’s Chief Executive Officer. During the meeting, His Excellency the Jordanian Minister discussed with Mr. Pleininger ways of strengthening bilateral relations and reviewed the efforts made by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to increase investment in the mining sector and the production of oil derivatives.

His Excellency Dr. Al-Kharabsheh praised the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the ambitions of the transformation currently taking place, to ensuring energy security and meeting the needs of local and global markets which will further cement Bahrain’s position as a key market in the fields of oil refining and petroleum industries.

Commenting on his visit, His Excellency Dr. Al-Kharabsheh emphasized “the need for global cooperation to ensure the efficiency and sustainability of energy supply as well as the implementation of policies and solutions to mitigate and address the negative global impacts of climate change”. He further added “we need to continue our efforts mobilizing and securing the resources required to fund initiatives related to climate action”.

The meetings stressed the importance of ensuring countries in the region adopt sustainable approaches to meet increased energy demand and achieve global and local climate. The delegation also discussed and exchanged ideas around their respective climate ambitions and reinforced the need for stronger collaboration to address climate change through wider regional and global initiatives.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is considered one of the richest countries in terms of natural and mineral resources such as phosphate and potash, in addition to reserves of other industrial minerals. Many of the Kingdom’s mineral resources are used in critical technologies such as renewable energy, in addition to other strategic minerals such as gold and copper. Jordan is seeking to increase the contribution of its mining sector towards the country's economic growth to 10.5% annually through increasing export proceeds to reach $5 billion by 2033, noting that the mining sector in Jordan currently contributes about 7.6% of GDP and about 19% of exports.

