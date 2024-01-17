Riyadh – TBWA\RAAD has announced the appointment of Dan Leach as the new Managing Director for its operations in Saudi Arabia. Currently serving as the Managing Director for Growth in Dubai, Leach's appointment to head TBWA\RAAD’s operations in the Kingdom strengthens the agency's presence in the country and continues its commitment to sustained growth and investment in the Middle East.

The appointment aligns with TBWA\RAAD's growth strategy and follows the recent establishment of the agency’s new office in Saudi Arabia. The expansion enhances the agency's presence in the Kingdom, where it has been operating for over two decades, playing an instrumental role in supporting renowned brands such as Al Ula, Nissan, KFC, and NEOM.

In his new role, Dan Leach, brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership, and aims to continue TBWA\RAAD’s legacy of delivering disruptive creative work for brands in Saudi Arabia.

Reda Raad, Group CEO at TBWA\RAAD, highlighted the significance of this move, stating, "Dan’s appointment marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to shaping the advertising landscape in the Middle East. As we expand our footprint, TBWA\RAAD remains unwavering in our dedication to excellence and disruption. Dan's track record positions him as the ideal leader to oversee our operations in Riyadh and across the Kingdom, solidifying our impact there."

Commenting on his appointment, Dan Leach said: “Saudi Arabia stands as the epicenter of opportunity and ambition in the Middle East, with projects emerging from the Kingdom resonating on the global stage. I look forward to continuing TBWA\RAAD’s growth in Saudi, further establishing our presence, and harnessing the best local talent to craft world-class disruptive work for global, regional, and local brands."

