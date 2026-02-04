Dubai, United Arab Emirates:TASC Group (TASC, TCS, AIQU and Future Miles), the largest Workforce, People Advisory, Corporate compliance and AI-led Business solutions company in the MENA region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayajyoti Sengupta as Chief Executive Officer – TASC Group, with Founder & Current CEO Mahesh Shahdadpuri stepping up as the Executive Chairman of the Group. This strategic leadership appointment marks an important milestone in TASC’s growth journey and reinforces its commitment to scale business and enhance delivering AI-First, outcome-based solutions for clients across the Middle East and newer markets.

The transition comes at a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping the outsourcing and managed services landscape. Enterprises globally are moving away from traditional, cost-driven outsourcing models towards AI-enabled, outcome-led partnerships that prioritize efficiency, resilience, and measurable impact. Across the Middle East, organizations in sectors such as Government, BFSI, Aviation, Defense, Manufacturing-Industrial, Healthcare, Technology and larger services companies are accelerating AI adoption as part of broader national digital transformation agendas, driving demand for intelligent and scalable managed services.

The leadership appointment reinforces confidence among clients, partners, and employees, while supporting TASC Outsourcing’s next phase of growth focused on scalable service delivery and operational excellence. As part of this strategy, the Group will be increasing its footprint as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) across both TASC and AIQU and respond to growing demand for flexible, AI-enabled managed services in the region. The leadership evolution will strengthen governance, scale its regional footprint, and better serve enterprises across the region.

Over the course of his career, Jayajyoti has worked closely with senior leadership teams across Europe, Asia and Americas to evolve managed services beyond traditional outsourcing, focusing instead on value creation, business resilience, and long-term strategic partnerships. His appointment supports TASC Group’s ambition to help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and modernize their technology and operating models.

Commenting on the appointment, Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Chairman of TASC Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Jayajyoti as our CEO at a pivotal stage in TASC Group evolution. His deep expertise in AI-enabled, outcome-led partnerships strongly aligns to our vision and strengthen our impact across clients and businesses. We want to continue accelerating AI adoption, add significant value to our clients and fulfilling demand with intelligent and scalable managed services”

Jayajyoti Sengupta, CEO of TASC Group, added, “TASC Group has built a strong reputation in the region and as enterprises rethink their operating models, there is a clear opportunity to reimagine managed services through AI and automation. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our capabilities, deepen client partnerships, and support organizations as they navigate the next phase of AI and operational transformation.”

About TASC:

TASC Group is a leading workforce and compliance solutions partner in the GCC, supporting organisations at the intersection of technology, regulation, and human capital.

Our end-to-end capabilities span workforce outsourcing, contract staffing, permanent recruitment, Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions, cloud-based payroll, workforce technology, personnel monitoring, and PRO/GRO services.

With deep regional expertise and execution excellence, TASC supports 550+ active clients and employs 10,500+ associates across diverse roles, industries, and geographies in the GCC.

TASC is widely recognised as a trusted workforce partner, known for its scale, credibility, and people-first approach.

For more information, please visit: https://tascoutsourcing.com/en

