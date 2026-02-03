Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) has today announced a new leadership team from throughout the region, marking a significant shift in the growth of MEPRA. Qatar’s Justin Kerr Stevens has been appointed Chair, alongside Neda Shelton and Monther Tayeb appointed as Vice Chairs.

The appointments come as MEPRA marks its 25th anniversary, a milestone year for the region’s leading professional body for public relations and communications. Alongside Kerr-Stevens, who is the first Chair appointed from outside the United Arab Emirates, Monther Tayeb becomes the first Vice Chair appointed from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the association’s growing regional breadth and focus on expanding its membership across the region.

In addition, two further appointments have been made to the MEPRA Executive Board, with Rishi Talwalker, Head of Communications, Havas Red and Ghaleb Zeidan, Managing Director Weber Shandwick joining the board.

Justin Kerr-Stevens succeeds Kate Midttun, who steps down following a period of leadership focused on strengthening governance, professional standards and the long-term sustainability of the association.

With nearly three decades of experience spanning government, consultancy and agency leadership, Kerr-Stevens brings a cross-market perspective shaped by senior advisory roles across Australia, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Central Asia. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Northbourne Advisory, a Doha-based strategic advisory firm, and previously served as CEO of BLJ Worldwide, and Partner and Middle East General Manager at Portland Communications.

Commenting on his appointment, Kerr-Stevens said: “As MEPRA marks 25 years, it is worth recognising the role professional bodies play in shaping not just an industry, but the people within it. Throughout my own career, organisations like MEPRA have provided perspective, standards and a sense of belonging, from the earliest career stages through to senior leadership.

I am honoured to take on the leadership of MEPRA, and looking ahead, my priority is that MEPRA continues to be a place where experience is respected, new voices are encouraged, and practitioners at every point in their career feel connected to the profession. Remaining relevant to senior leaders while being meaningful to those just starting out is our core responsibility, and central to MEPRA’s purpose as it enters its next chapter.”

Outgoing Chair Kate Midttun said: “It has been a privilege to serve MEPRA during a period of change for the industry. The incoming leadership team brings a strong mix of experience, energy and perspective. I am confident they will continue to strengthen MEPRA’s role as a trusted voice for the profession.”

The new leadership team assumes office at a time of significant change across the Middle East communications sector, including consolidation among global networks, rapid adoption of AI-enabled tools, and increasing demand for strategic counsel, ethics and professional judgement.

About the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA)

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) is the leading professional body for public relations and communications practitioners in the Middle East.

Founded in 2001, MEPRA represents agency, in-house and public-sector professionals across the GCC and wider Middle East. Its work focuses on professional standards, capability building, industry recognition and convening senior practitioners to address the evolving role of communications in the region.

MEPRA delivers a year-round programme of professional development, research and industry dialogue, alongside its flagship annual awards. In 2026, the association marks its 25th anniversary.

About the Middle East Public Relations and Communications Industry

The public relations and communications industry in the Middle East is estimated to be worth between USD 1.5 and 2.0 billion annually, encompassing consultancy fees, retained advisory services, project-based work and integrated communications activity.

The market is characterised by strong growth across the GCC, a mix of global network agencies and regional independents, and increasing demand for strategic communications, crisis and reputation management, public affairs and stakeholder engagement. Rapid adoption of AI-enabled tools is being matched by heightened focus on ethics, trust and professional standards.

Biographies of MEPRA Leadership and Executive Board

Justin Kerr-Stevens – Chair

Justin Kerr-Stevens is a senior communications and strategic advisory leader with nearly 30 years’ experience across government, consultancy and agency leadership. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Northbourne Advisory, a Doha-based firm specialising in corporate strategy, crisis management, reputation and geopolitical risk.

His career spans senior advisory roles in Australia, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Central Asia. He previously served as CEO of BLJ Worldwide and as Partner and Middle East General Manager at Portland Communications. Kerr-Stevens has previously served as a member of both MEPRA’s Executive Board and Strategy Board and is the first Chair appointed during MEPRA’s 25th-anniversary year from outside the United Arab Emirates.

Neda Shelton – Vice Chair

Neda Shelton is a senior corporate communications leader with more than two decades of experience across global organisations in the Middle East and Europe. She currently serves as Senior Vice President of Group Communications at Mubadala Investment Company.

Her previous roles include senior communications leadership positions at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Emirates Airline and dnata. Shelton has previously served as a member of both MEPRA’s Executive Board and Strategy Board.

Monther Tayeb – Vice Chair

Monther Tayeb is a senior communications and public relations executive with over 20 years’ experience advising organisations across the Middle East, with particular depth in Saudi Arabia. He has held leadership roles across government, corporate and advisory environments, including senior communications roles within the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

Tayeb has previously served on both MEPRA’s Executive Board and Strategy Board, is a MEPRA Fellow, and is the first Vice Chair appointed from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Rishi Talwalker – Executive Board Member

Rishi Talwalker is a communications professional with experience across consultancy and client-side roles, specialising in integrated communications and strategic planning.

Ghaleb Zeidan – Executive Board Member

Ghaleb Zeidan is a public relations and communications leader with experience across corporate and agency environments in the Middle East, specialising in media relations and strategic communications.