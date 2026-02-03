Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Al-Futtaim, one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, today announced the appointment of Jorge Navea as President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, effective immediately, a strategic appointment that reinforces Al-Futtaim’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility, accelerating growth, and delivering transformative customer experiences in a rapidly evolving global automotive landscape.

Jorge joins Al-Futtaim with a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years of international automotive experience across Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), distribution, and mobility services. Most recently, as CEO of Astara – one of the world’s leading mobility companies –he led a significant transformation positioning the business as a global, technology-enabled mobility leader across both mature and high-growth markets.

In his new role, Jorge will drive Al-Futtaim Automotive's strategic growth agenda focusing on market expansion, next generation customer and aftersales excellence, and strategic investments across the Group’s automotive portfolio to future-proof the business.

Characterised as partnership-led, innovation-driven, and customer-focused leadership, Jorge’s approach is highly aligned with Al-Futtaim’s strategic vision for navigating the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry.

“I am honoured to join and lead the Automotive division of Al-Futtaim, an organisation with a rich legacy and a clear vision for the future of mobility,” said Jorge. “The automotive industry is transforming rapidly, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate growth, enhance the customer experience, and strengthen our market leadership by delivering innovative, sustainable, and human-centred mobility solutions , from intelligent driving technologies to connected, efficient, and safer transportation.”

Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al-Futtaim, added: “We are delighted to welcome Jorge Navea to Al-Futtaim as the new President of our Automotive division. His extensive international experience and proven track record in transforming businesses into technology-enabled mobility leaders make him the ideal choice to guide Al-Futtaim Automotive during this exciting period of evolution. With Jorge’s leadership, we are focused on accelerating growth and scaling our platforms across markets, while reinforcing our strategic pillars of customer centricity, AI and technology, with a focus on delivering exceptional experiences that redefine how people move.”

Looking ahead for 2026 with Jorge at the helm, Al-Futtaim Automotive’s strategic priorities include accelerating the shift toward low carbon, electrified, and sustainable transportation, building intelligent and connected infrastructure, and placing customers at the heart of every interaction. The division simultaneously remains steadfast in its commitment to enriching lives by redefining how the world moves, through sustainable, intelligent, and human-centred mobility solutions.

The appointment of Spanish-born Jorge underscores Al-Futtaim's commitment to leadership, innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to its customers and stakeholders as it continues to drive the future of mobility, today.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

