UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of Pinar Alpay as Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

Pinar will lead Network’s product and marketing strategy, focusing on driving innovation, enhancing brand strength, and boosting customer engagement across all markets.

Pinar is a distinguished leader with extensive international experience in fintech, payments, and product development. Before joining Network, she was the Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Signicat. Pinar also held a senior executive role at Worldpay, where she led the vision and strategy for global payment solutions as well as execution, played a key role in transforming the company’s technology infrastructure, drove omnichannel expansion, and managed strategic payment partnerships, delivering significant growth and transformation across international markets.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said: "Pinar's appointment strengthens our team and accelerates our journey to cement Network International as a leader in fintech innovation. We continue to invest in our core capabilities and talent to innovate at pace and extend the best solutions for our customers.”

The appointment underscores Network International's dedication to attracting best in class talent to drive its strategic objectives and further solidify its position as a fintech leader in the region.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

